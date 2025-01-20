iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

35.82
(-0.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100.22

-59.78

-81.42

0

Op profit growth

-2,490.12

-82.73

-81.78

-1,509.73

EBIT growth

-1,554.27

-74.91

-83.03

2,759.05

Net profit growth

-1,635.05

-70

-78.62

4,669.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2,70,017.55

25.86

60.27

61.47

EBIT margin

2,55,575.76

40.24

64.52

70.62

Net profit margin

2,54,550.74

37.97

50.91

44.24

RoCE

-26.26

1.62

6.74

45.97

RoNW

-6.57

0.38

1.33

7.23

RoA

-6.53

0.38

1.33

7.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-12.43

0.81

2.7

12.63

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-12.47

0.76

2.61

12.54

Book value per share

41.07

53.46

51.9

49.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.64

11.81

10.9

2.53

P/CEPS

-0.64

12.59

11.28

2.55

P/B

0.19

0.17

0.56

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

-0.52

9.98

8.2

1.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

37.03

7.91

Tax payout

-1.31

-1.19

-20.49

-37.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

47.38

Creditor days

-1.06

-17.68

-15.31

-2.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

107.96

-22.23

-132.88

-569.95

Net debt / equity

-0.03

0

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

-0.9

-0.19

-0.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-4.22

-1.84

-27.41

Employee costs

12,877.13

-43.31

-20.93

-7.69

Other costs

2,57,040.42

-26.58

-16.94

-3.42

