|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100.22
-59.78
-81.42
0
Op profit growth
-2,490.12
-82.73
-81.78
-1,509.73
EBIT growth
-1,554.27
-74.91
-83.03
2,759.05
Net profit growth
-1,635.05
-70
-78.62
4,669.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2,70,017.55
25.86
60.27
61.47
EBIT margin
2,55,575.76
40.24
64.52
70.62
Net profit margin
2,54,550.74
37.97
50.91
44.24
RoCE
-26.26
1.62
6.74
45.97
RoNW
-6.57
0.38
1.33
7.23
RoA
-6.53
0.38
1.33
7.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-12.43
0.81
2.7
12.63
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-12.47
0.76
2.61
12.54
Book value per share
41.07
53.46
51.9
49.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.64
11.81
10.9
2.53
P/CEPS
-0.64
12.59
11.28
2.55
P/B
0.19
0.17
0.56
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
-0.52
9.98
8.2
1.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
37.03
7.91
Tax payout
-1.31
-1.19
-20.49
-37.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
47.38
Creditor days
-1.06
-17.68
-15.31
-2.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
107.96
-22.23
-132.88
-569.95
Net debt / equity
-0.03
0
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.1
-0.9
-0.19
-0.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-4.22
-1.84
-27.41
Employee costs
12,877.13
-43.31
-20.93
-7.69
Other costs
2,57,040.42
-26.58
-16.94
-3.42
