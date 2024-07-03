Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Summary

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in property development. The Companys property development is includes residential apartments, celebrity houses, malls and commercial properties. The Company builds large 5,000 square feet plus units for shops, showrooms and offices. It has also taken up construction of shopping mall projects with multiplexes and food court. Its completed projects include the Prime Square, Prime Tech Park, Prime Beach, Prime Centre, Prime Plaza and Prime Avenue. The Company specialized in high-end urban properties having projects located mainly in the Western suburbs of Mumbai, from Bandra to Goregaon. The Company started its real estate activity in 2002, with the launch of its Prime Avenue project at S V Road, Vile Parle (W), having two towers A & B. In a short span since then, it has made a name for itself as a quality developer of real estate, having constructed such other landmark projects as Prime Plaza, Prime Centre and Prime Beach. All these projects are located on prime land, are luxurious residential apartments and large commercial units like show rooms, shops and offices.In 2010, the Company launched a new project at Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It completed the Prime Mall, Pune Project Phase 1 (Anchor Shop). In February 2010, it acquired Sea-King Club Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.Pune Mall project of the Company was sold in 2012-2013. Companys Vile Parle (West) project was completed during the year 2013-14.