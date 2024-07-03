iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Company Summary

37.44
(11.69%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:54:00 AM

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Summary

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in property development. The Companys property development is includes residential apartments, celebrity houses, malls and commercial properties. The Company builds large 5,000 square feet plus units for shops, showrooms and offices. It has also taken up construction of shopping mall projects with multiplexes and food court. Its completed projects include the Prime Square, Prime Tech Park, Prime Beach, Prime Centre, Prime Plaza and Prime Avenue. The Company specialized in high-end urban properties having projects located mainly in the Western suburbs of Mumbai, from Bandra to Goregaon. The Company started its real estate activity in 2002, with the launch of its Prime Avenue project at S V Road, Vile Parle (W), having two towers A & B. In a short span since then, it has made a name for itself as a quality developer of real estate, having constructed such other landmark projects as Prime Plaza, Prime Centre and Prime Beach. All these projects are located on prime land, are luxurious residential apartments and large commercial units like show rooms, shops and offices.In 2010, the Company launched a new project at Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It completed the Prime Mall, Pune Project Phase 1 (Anchor Shop). In February 2010, it acquired Sea-King Club Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.Pune Mall project of the Company was sold in 2012-2013. Companys Vile Parle (West) project was completed during the year 2013-14.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.