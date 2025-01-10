Pro CLB Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.94
5.76
6.63
6.97
Net Worth
11.04
10.86
11.73
12.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.29
5.57
5.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.45
0.32
Total Liabilities
11.06
11.15
17.75
18.3
Fixed Assets
1.15
1.19
3.55
3.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
9.74
9.69
14.12
14.21
Inventories
0
0.01
0.01
0.03
Inventory Days
16.32
Sundry Debtors
0.96
1.96
4.05
5.19
Debtor Days
2,824.94
Other Current Assets
10.64
11.02
12.54
12.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.09
-1.4
-1.87
Creditor Days
1,017.85
Other Current Liabilities
-1.78
-3.21
-1.08
-1.6
Cash
0.13
0.21
0.08
0.33
Total Assets
11.08
11.15
17.75
18.29
