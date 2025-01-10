iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro CLB Global Ltd Balance Sheet

51.16
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.94

5.76

6.63

6.97

Net Worth

11.04

10.86

11.73

12.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.29

5.57

5.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.45

0.32

Total Liabilities

11.06

11.15

17.75

18.3

Fixed Assets

1.15

1.19

3.55

3.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

9.74

9.69

14.12

14.21

Inventories

0

0.01

0.01

0.03

Inventory Days

16.32

Sundry Debtors

0.96

1.96

4.05

5.19

Debtor Days

2,824.94

Other Current Assets

10.64

11.02

12.54

12.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.09

-1.4

-1.87

Creditor Days

1,017.85

Other Current Liabilities

-1.78

-3.21

-1.08

-1.6

Cash

0.13

0.21

0.08

0.33

Total Assets

11.08

11.15

17.75

18.29

