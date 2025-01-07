Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.67
103.44
111.75
78.45
yoy growth (%)
-99.35
-7.43
42.43
5.62
Raw materials
-0.58
-102.49
-109.23
-75.13
As % of sales
87.15
99.07
97.73
95.76
Employee costs
-0.49
-1.27
-1.31
-0.97
As % of sales
73.87
1.23
1.17
1.24
Other costs
-0.52
-0.75
-0.43
-2.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.98
0.72
0.38
2.63
Operating profit
-0.93
-1.07
0.77
0.27
OPM
-140.01
-1.04
0.69
0.35
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.2
-0.18
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.78
-0.84
-0.41
-0.64
Other income
2.39
2.44
1.06
1.85
Profit before tax
0.42
0.32
1.23
1.19
Taxes
0
-0.1
-0.41
-0.06
Tax rate
2.31
-32.57
-33.67
-5.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.43
0.21
0.82
1.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.43
0.21
0.82
1.12
yoy growth (%)
100.6
-73.69
-26.86
57.78
NPM
64.66
0.2
0.73
1.43
