iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pro CLB Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.22
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pro CLB Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.67

103.44

111.75

78.45

yoy growth (%)

-99.35

-7.43

42.43

5.62

Raw materials

-0.58

-102.49

-109.23

-75.13

As % of sales

87.15

99.07

97.73

95.76

Employee costs

-0.49

-1.27

-1.31

-0.97

As % of sales

73.87

1.23

1.17

1.24

Other costs

-0.52

-0.75

-0.43

-2.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.98

0.72

0.38

2.63

Operating profit

-0.93

-1.07

0.77

0.27

OPM

-140.01

-1.04

0.69

0.35

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.2

-0.18

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.78

-0.84

-0.41

-0.64

Other income

2.39

2.44

1.06

1.85

Profit before tax

0.42

0.32

1.23

1.19

Taxes

0

-0.1

-0.41

-0.06

Tax rate

2.31

-32.57

-33.67

-5.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.43

0.21

0.82

1.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.43

0.21

0.82

1.12

yoy growth (%)

100.6

-73.69

-26.86

57.78

NPM

64.66

0.2

0.73

1.43

Pro CLB : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pro CLB Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.