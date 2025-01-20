Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.13
EBIT margin
2.07
Net profit margin
0.55
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.9
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
0.29
Book value per share
18.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.41
P/CEPS
25.38
P/B
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
6.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-26.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.57
Net debt / equity
1
Net debt / op. profit
9.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.89
Employee costs
-1.29
Other costs
-0.67
