SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹47.28
Prev. Close₹48.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.31
Day's High₹47.28
Day's Low₹47.28
52 Week's High₹56.66
52 Week's Low₹6.11
Book Value₹21.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.94
5.76
6.63
6.97
Net Worth
11.04
10.86
11.73
12.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.67
103.44
111.75
78.45
yoy growth (%)
-99.35
-7.43
42.43
5.62
Raw materials
-0.58
-102.49
-109.23
-75.13
As % of sales
87.15
99.07
97.73
95.76
Employee costs
-0.49
-1.27
-1.31
-0.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.32
1.23
1.19
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.2
-0.18
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.1
-0.41
-0.06
Working capital
0.4
-0.63
-0.31
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.35
-7.43
42.43
5.62
Op profit growth
-12.93
-239.11
179.27
-80.69
EBIT growth
4.1
-29.72
-9.75
14.87
Net profit growth
100.6
-73.69
-26.86
57.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Praveen Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Rajput
Independent Director
Benu Sehgal
Independent Director
Chandra Subhash Kwatra
Director
Nand Kishor Verma
Reports by Pro CLB Global Ltd
Summary
Pro CLB Global Limited was formerly incorporated on May 11, 1994 as a Private Limited with name Provestment Capital Services Private Limited. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with the name Provestment Capital Services Limited was issued on February 17, 1995. The name of the Company was again changed to Provestment Services Limited with effect from November 6, 1998.From a modest beginning in 1994, the Company had grown from consulting firm to a fully integrated global consulting firm and wasalso involved in the business of tour and travel. Originally the Company was established as project/corporate consultant which is also a RBI authorized Full Fledged Money changer and had strategic tie-ups with IATA for Travel Solutions. The Company started its business as Category II Merchant Banker by consulting companies in their project financing endeavors and assisting companies in their capital raising plans through capital markets. It further ventured into full fledged money changing business and started its domestic and international ticketing business. In 2010-11, the Company obtained Licence from Reserve Bank of India to open 4 branches at Indira Puram (Ghaziabad), Jallandhar, Amritsar and Indore. In that, 2 branches namely Indira Puram and Amritsar are made operational. Earlier, the Company was engaged in diversified business of - Air Ticketing, Tour Operator & Money Changer and providing professional Serv
Read More
The Pro CLB Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pro CLB Global Ltd is ₹24.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pro CLB Global Ltd is 0 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pro CLB Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pro CLB Global Ltd is ₹6.11 and ₹56.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pro CLB Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.68%, 3 Years at 72.98%, 1 Year at 407.26%, 6 Month at 456.40%, 3 Month at 145.75% and 1 Month at 12.16%.
