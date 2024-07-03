iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro CLB Global Ltd Share Price

47.28
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.28
  • Day's High47.28
  • 52 Wk High56.66
  • Prev. Close48.24
  • Day's Low47.28
  • 52 Wk Low 6.11
  • Turnover (lac)46.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pro CLB Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

47.28

Prev. Close

48.24

Turnover(Lac.)

46.31

Day's High

47.28

Day's Low

47.28

52 Week's High

56.66

52 Week's Low

6.11

Book Value

21.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pro CLB Global Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pro CLB Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pro CLB Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.39%

Non-Promoter- 66.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pro CLB Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.94

5.76

6.63

6.97

Net Worth

11.04

10.86

11.73

12.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.67

103.44

111.75

78.45

yoy growth (%)

-99.35

-7.43

42.43

5.62

Raw materials

-0.58

-102.49

-109.23

-75.13

As % of sales

87.15

99.07

97.73

95.76

Employee costs

-0.49

-1.27

-1.31

-0.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.32

1.23

1.19

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.2

-0.18

-0.29

Tax paid

0

-0.1

-0.41

-0.06

Working capital

0.4

-0.63

-0.31

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.35

-7.43

42.43

5.62

Op profit growth

-12.93

-239.11

179.27

-80.69

EBIT growth

4.1

-29.72

-9.75

14.87

Net profit growth

100.6

-73.69

-26.86

57.78

No Record Found

Pro CLB Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pro CLB Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Praveen Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Rajput

Independent Director

Benu Sehgal

Independent Director

Chandra Subhash Kwatra

Director

Nand Kishor Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pro CLB Global Ltd

Summary

Pro CLB Global Limited was formerly incorporated on May 11, 1994 as a Private Limited with name Provestment Capital Services Private Limited. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with the name Provestment Capital Services Limited was issued on February 17, 1995. The name of the Company was again changed to Provestment Services Limited with effect from November 6, 1998.From a modest beginning in 1994, the Company had grown from consulting firm to a fully integrated global consulting firm and wasalso involved in the business of tour and travel. Originally the Company was established as project/corporate consultant which is also a RBI authorized Full Fledged Money changer and had strategic tie-ups with IATA for Travel Solutions. The Company started its business as Category II Merchant Banker by consulting companies in their project financing endeavors and assisting companies in their capital raising plans through capital markets. It further ventured into full fledged money changing business and started its domestic and international ticketing business. In 2010-11, the Company obtained Licence from Reserve Bank of India to open 4 branches at Indira Puram (Ghaziabad), Jallandhar, Amritsar and Indore. In that, 2 branches namely Indira Puram and Amritsar are made operational. Earlier, the Company was engaged in diversified business of - Air Ticketing, Tour Operator & Money Changer and providing professional Serv
Company FAQs

What is the Pro CLB Global Ltd share price today?

The Pro CLB Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pro CLB Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pro CLB Global Ltd is ₹24.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pro CLB Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pro CLB Global Ltd is 0 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pro CLB Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pro CLB Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pro CLB Global Ltd is ₹6.11 and ₹56.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pro CLB Global Ltd?

Pro CLB Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.68%, 3 Years at 72.98%, 1 Year at 407.26%, 6 Month at 456.40%, 3 Month at 145.75% and 1 Month at 12.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pro CLB Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pro CLB Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.61 %

