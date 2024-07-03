Summary

Pro CLB Global Limited was formerly incorporated on May 11, 1994 as a Private Limited with name Provestment Capital Services Private Limited. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with the name Provestment Capital Services Limited was issued on February 17, 1995. The name of the Company was again changed to Provestment Services Limited with effect from November 6, 1998.From a modest beginning in 1994, the Company had grown from consulting firm to a fully integrated global consulting firm and wasalso involved in the business of tour and travel. Originally the Company was established as project/corporate consultant which is also a RBI authorized Full Fledged Money changer and had strategic tie-ups with IATA for Travel Solutions. The Company started its business as Category II Merchant Banker by consulting companies in their project financing endeavors and assisting companies in their capital raising plans through capital markets. It further ventured into full fledged money changing business and started its domestic and international ticketing business. In 2010-11, the Company obtained Licence from Reserve Bank of India to open 4 branches at Indira Puram (Ghaziabad), Jallandhar, Amritsar and Indore. In that, 2 branches namely Indira Puram and Amritsar are made operational. Earlier, the Company was engaged in diversified business of - Air Ticketing, Tour Operator & Money Changer and providing professional Serv

Read More