Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Postal Ballot Notice to obtain Shareholder approval for the re-appointment of Independent Director. This is to inform you that 8th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. Monday, January 13, 2025 at 02:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34, Third Floor, Pusa Road W.E.A. Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005, In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following: 1. Postal Ballot Notice to obtain Shareholders approval for the Re-appointment of Ms. Benu Sehgal (DIN: 03556496) and Mr. Subhash Chand Kwatra (DIN: 08635939) as a Non-Executive and Independent Director for a second consecutive term of 5 (Five) years effective from the closure of business hours of January 5th 2025. 2. Appointment of M/s. Mohit Singh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizers for scrutinizing the entire Postal Ballot process and to submit Scrutinizers Report for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Relevant Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given for the requirement of Regulation 30 and other relevant regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting 07/2024-25 Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 03rd day of January 2025 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34 Third Floor Pusa Road W.E.A Karol Bagh New Delhi-110 005 to consider inter-alia the following: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Benu Sehgal (DIN: 03556496) as an Independent Director of the Company. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Subhash Chand Kwatra (DIN: 08635939) as an Independent Director of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair. With reference to the captioned subject, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. Friday, 03rd January, 2025. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) Board based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the re-appointment of the following Independent Directors for the second consecutive term of 5 (Five) years, subject to approval of shareholders: 1. Ms. Benu Sehgal (DIN: 03556496) as a Non-Executive and Independent Director for a second consecutive term of 5 (Five) years effective from the closure of business hours of January 5th 2025. 2. Mr. Subhash Chand Kwatra (DIN: 08635939) as a Non-Executive and Independent Director for a second consecutive term of 5 (Five) years effective from the closure of business hours of January 5th 2025. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given for the requirements of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting 06/2024-25 Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34 Third Floor Pusa Road W.E.A Karol Bagh New Delhi-110 005 to consider inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ending on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. With reference to the captioned subject, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that 05/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 22nd day of August 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34 Third Floor Pusa Road Karol Bagh Delhi -110005 to consider inter-alia the following agenda items: This is to inform you that 05/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. duly convened at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34, Third Floor, Pusa Road W.E.A. Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005 and the Board have approved and considered as mentioned in the Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve appointment of Mr. Nand Kishore Verma (DIN: 03010153) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company 2. To reconstitute Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. 3. To Consider and Approve resignation of Mr. Vinod Ralhan upon receipt of his resignation as Non-Executive Director w.e.f 14.08.2024 4. Any other business with the permission of Chair. With reference to the captioned subject, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of 04/2024-25 Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given for the requirements of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting 03/2024-25 Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 05th day of August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Building No. 5/34 Third Floor Pusa Road W.E.A Karol Bagh New Delhi-110 005 to consider inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ending on 30thJune 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. We are enclosing herewith the following for your perusal: 1. A copy of Standalone Unaudited Quartely Financial Result, for theFirst Quarter ended on30th June, 2024as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 2. A copy of Limited Review Report onUnaudited StandaloneFinancial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 as submitted by Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve resignation of Mr. Anil Lakhani upon receipt of his resignation as Independent Director w.e.f 21.06.2024. 2. To reconstitute Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee consequent to resignation of Mr. Anil Lakhani as an Independent Director w.e.f 21.06.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that 02/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. duly convened at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34, Third Floor, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi -110005 and the Board have approved and considered the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Anil Lakhani, upon receipt of his resignation as Independent Director w.e.f 21.06.2024. 2. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board: Consequent to resignation of Mr. Anil Lakhani, (Member of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board), (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Pro Clb Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Require) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given for the requirements of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting 01/2024-25 Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 27th day of May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Statement of an Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ending on 31st March 2024. 2. To take note of Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended and Secretarial Audit Report (MR-3) Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act 2013 for the Financial Year ending on 31st March 2024. 3. To read and record the notices of disclosure of interest given by the Director. 4. Any other business with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that 01/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. duly convened at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 5/34, Third Floor, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi -110005 and the Board have approved and considered the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Statement of an Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board took note of Secretarial Audit Report and Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as received from the M/s. Mohit Singh & Associates, Secretarial Auditors of the Company. 3. The Board read and record the notices of disclosure of interest given by the directors. 4. Authorisation to file ROC forms for the Financial Year 2024-25 Read less.. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015 WE ARE ENCLOSING AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS STANDALONE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND F Y ENDED ON 31.03.2024 ALONG WITH STATEMENT OF ASSET AND LIABILITIES AS AT 31.03.2024 AS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THEIR MEETING HELD ON 27.05.2024 AT 4:00 PM AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY. WE ARE ALSO ENCLOSING COPY OF THE AUDITORS REPORT AS SUBMITTED BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS ALONG WITH THE DECLARATION CONFIRMING ISSUANCE OF AUDIT REPORT WITH UNMODIFIED OPINION. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

