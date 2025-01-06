iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro CLB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.28
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.32

1.23

1.19

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.2

-0.18

-0.29

Tax paid

0

-0.1

-0.41

-0.06

Working capital

0.4

-0.63

-0.31

-0.06

Other operating items

Operating

0.59

-0.61

0.32

0.75

Capital expenditure

-0.11

0.05

0.25

-0.22

Free cash flow

0.48

-0.55

0.57

0.53

Equity raised

13.1

13.63

12.86

10.57

Investing

0

-0.01

0.01

-0.21

Financing

-0.39

4.62

-1.04

7.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.19

17.68

12.41

18.34

