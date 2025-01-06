Pro CLB Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.32
1.23
1.19
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.2
-0.18
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.1
-0.41
-0.06
Working capital
0.4
-0.63
-0.31
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.59
-0.61
0.32
0.75
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0.05
0.25
-0.22
Free cash flow
0.48
-0.55
0.57
0.53
Equity raised
13.1
13.63
12.86
10.57
Investing
0
-0.01
0.01
-0.21
Financing
-0.39
4.62
-1.04
7.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.19
17.68
12.41
18.34
