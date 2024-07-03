iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro CLB Global Ltd Company Summary

48.61
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025

Pro CLB Global Ltd Summary

Pro CLB Global Limited was formerly incorporated on May 11, 1994 as a Private Limited with name Provestment Capital Services Private Limited. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with the name Provestment Capital Services Limited was issued on February 17, 1995. The name of the Company was again changed to Provestment Services Limited with effect from November 6, 1998.From a modest beginning in 1994, the Company had grown from consulting firm to a fully integrated global consulting firm and wasalso involved in the business of tour and travel. Originally the Company was established as project/corporate consultant which is also a RBI authorized Full Fledged Money changer and had strategic tie-ups with IATA for Travel Solutions. The Company started its business as Category II Merchant Banker by consulting companies in their project financing endeavors and assisting companies in their capital raising plans through capital markets. It further ventured into full fledged money changing business and started its domestic and international ticketing business. In 2010-11, the Company obtained Licence from Reserve Bank of India to open 4 branches at Indira Puram (Ghaziabad), Jallandhar, Amritsar and Indore. In that, 2 branches namely Indira Puram and Amritsar are made operational. Earlier, the Company was engaged in diversified business of - Air Ticketing, Tour Operator & Money Changer and providing professional Services to corporate entities across the globe. But during the FY 2021-22, with the constant support of the management, employees and stakeholders the company took a major step and changed its objects to carry on the business of marketing and Trading, finance technical tie-up with all type of Indian and Foreign Footwear, Sportswear, Apparels, Cosmetics and Packaging Material. Following the change in objects, the Company changed its name from Provestment Services Limited to Pro CLB Global Limited effective on 13 December, 2021. And accordingly, the new name of the Company came live in BSE on 17 December, 2021.

Loading...

