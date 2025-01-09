Pro CLB Global Ltd Management Discussions

As per Regulation 34(2) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is as follows:

A. BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Over the past two decades, the channels through which transactions take place among enterprises, and between enterprises and consumers, as well as between governments and business have been undergoing considerable change. Till late into the last millennium, a business would open a storefront, enter into contracts with suppliers along the supply chain following a series of meetings, place advertisements in the print, audio and audio-visual media, while consumers would go to a mall or a store. An online platform is a virtual marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers.

B. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS

From a negligible base in 1990, e-commerce today accounts for a growing volume of transactions in the global economy. The goods or services are ordered electronically, the payment and the ultimate delivery of the goods or services do not have to be conducted online. The significance of the e-tail sector extends far beyond overall retail. It has stimulated consumption in smaller cities at rates faster than in the higher income metropolitan areas. A growing number of enterprises from small cities and semi-urban areas are using online portals to sell their merchandise.

C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The growth of e-commerce is fueled by increasing access to the internet, a rapid fall in the cost of data usage and the proliferation of smart phones. Low fixed costs, reversible investment decisions and competitive prices, resulting from multiple producers of similar products listing on the same platform, enable e-tail firms to sell at lower prices than those at traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Economies of scale and scope and bulk purchases of a wide range of goods help to further reduce prices. The advantages include sheer convenience of purchasing goods or services along with deep discounts offered as a part of strategy to increase the consumer base. The ability to compare prices across producers imparts transparency in transactions; reviews on product quality and vendors service provide important information on the credibility of sellers. Arguably among the most serious threats confronting any entity with an online presence is cybercrime.

D. SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company earlier operates in business segment - travel & tourism and during the financial year 2022-23 the company changed its name and its objects. Now the company practically has not started the new business activities relating to marketing of cosmetics, sportswear and apparels and generating its income by way of providing consultancy services.

E. OUTLOOK

The digital age of the internet and the World Wide Web has transformed and computerized everything. The traditional marketing concept, strategies, and processes have shifted into electronic marketing. Marketing over the internet or e-marketing involves more advanced and sophisticated tools. They provide easy access to the analytics and data, so the marketers could align their marketing and business strategies along with it.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The risk management philosophy and policy of the company is an embodiment of the Companys approach to understand measure and manage risk and aims at ensuring sustained growth of healthy asset portfolio. This would entail adopting leadership approach in products and segments well understood by the Company. An innovative approach is undertaken in high-risk areas by taking limited exposure and optimizing return. The Company has robust credit risk framework which provides a scientific method for assessing credit risk rating of a client. Further, the mapping of internal rating grades vis-a-vis external rating agencies grades has been undertaken. The output of the rating models is used in the decision making.

Credit risk: Credit risk occurs when borrower(s), as a counter party, fails to meet its contractual obligations. Credit risk applies not only to loans, but also to other on and off-balance sheet exposure such as guarantees, acceptances and investments in securities. Project lending involves certain inherent risks in a developing economy where long-term macro-economic adjustments towards stability are still in progress. Projects under implementation are prone to time and cost overruns, sometimes due to factors beyond the control of the borrower. Project failure may also occur due to adverse market situations and/or mismanagement. Your Company is making all efforts to identify such risks and factors by constantly reviewing and improving appraisal techniques, sensitivity analysis as well as other factors i.e. Projects ability to withstand changes, expertise and experience of the borrowers to cope with the adverse situations. Your Company continues to give utmost priority to its credit appraisal, intense monitoring and supervision of the projects on a continuous basis.

Interest-rate risk: Interest-rate risks arise out of mismatches between interest-rate-sensitive assets and liabilities. The Company manages such risks by fixing lending interest rates at a level linked to its average cost of borrowings and by constantly monitoring the maturity pattern of its assets and liabilities.

Liquidity risk: Liquidity risk arises out of lack of adequate funds in its day-to-day operations. The Company manages the liquidity risk through prudent resource planning to ensure the availability of adequate funds at all times to meet its obligations on its liabilities as well as disbursements on due dates.

F. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Financial and other operational performance of the Company under review has been discussed in detail in the Directors Report.

G. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONALPERFORMANCE

This has been dealt with in the Directors Report.

H. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Financial Services sector is a knowledge intensive sector where employees skills form a critical aspect in proper service delivery. The nature of your Companys business requires trained employees. In pursuance of the Companys commitment to develop and retain the best available talent, the Company had been regularly sponsoring the employees for training programmes organized by professional institutions for upgrading the skill and knowledge in different functional areas. Your company has office in Delhi to provide effective & prompt service to the clients and also for constant follow up with assisted units in these regions. With a view to take the new approved Business Plan ahead, your Company has strengthened the staff. The work force strength of your Company as on March 31, 2024 was 4.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.