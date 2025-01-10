Promax Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
6
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.2
10.8
0.69
0.49
Net Worth
27.7
23.3
6.69
4.89
Minority Interest
Debt
13.06
10.07
9.72
6.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0.34
0.24
Total Liabilities
40.8
33.41
16.75
11.22
Fixed Assets
0.41
0.46
2.33
2.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.85
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.24
29.61
10.74
5.68
Inventories
14.62
12.66
10.21
6.89
Inventory Days
68.2
Sundry Debtors
23.91
11.78
10.56
6.54
Debtor Days
64.74
Other Current Assets
11.98
12.44
1.53
1.46
Sundry Creditors
-17.56
-5.3
-9.1
-8.64
Creditor Days
85.53
Other Current Liabilities
-2.71
-1.97
-2.46
-0.56
Cash
5.32
3.34
3.68
3.01
Total Assets
40.82
33.42
16.76
11.22
