Promax Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.32
0.41
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.09
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.1
0
Working capital
-1.93
9.71
Other operating items
Operating
-1.85
10.01
Capital expenditure
0.73
1.89
Free cash flow
-1.12
11.9
Equity raised
5.01
0
Investing
0.01
0
Financing
10.49
11.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.39
23.1
