Promax Power Ltd Share Price

50.99
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.35
  • Day's High56.35
  • 52 Wk High92.82
  • Prev. Close53.67
  • Day's Low50.99
  • 52 Wk Low 25.3
  • Turnover (lac)118.55
  • P/E97.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.08
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Promax Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

56.35

Prev. Close

53.67

Turnover(Lac.)

118.55

Day's High

56.35

Day's Low

50.99

52 Week's High

92.82

52 Week's Low

25.3

Book Value

11.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

127.48

P/E

97.58

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Promax Power Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Promax Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Promax Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 30.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Promax Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

6

4.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.2

10.8

0.69

0.49

Net Worth

27.7

23.3

6.69

4.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

36.87

7.76

0

yoy growth (%)

374.93

0

Raw materials

-32.35

-7.33

0

As % of sales

87.74

94.43

0

Employee costs

-2.1

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.32

0.41

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.09

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.1

0

Working capital

-1.93

9.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

374.93

0

Op profit growth

144.2

-35,45,108.47

EBIT growth

126.2

-35,27,355.08

Net profit growth

-42.72

-26,39,691.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

54.57

39.58

36.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.57

39.58

36.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.17

0.38

Promax Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Promax Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Bhardwaj

Executive Director

Shweta Bhardwaj

Director

Pawan Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar

Independent Director

Siddharth Shukla

Company Secretary

Puneet Kaur

Additional Director

Shilpi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Promax Power Ltd

Summary

Promax Power Limited was originally incorporated as Promax Power Private Limited on August 21, 2017 by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, upon conversion dated April 20, 2021 in the name of Promax Power Limited. The Company is founded and promoted by Chandigarh based Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Mrs. Shweta Bhardwaj in year 2017 to take over the business of M/s. Promax Technologies, a sole proprietorship firm of Vishal Bhardwaj as a going concern and to continue the similar and related business activity in the name of the Company. Since then, M/s. Promax Technologies, was into undertaking of EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and construction) of Electric substation & Transmission line, Power distribution, Hydro, Solar power stations etc. operating since 2006. Thereafter, the Company set up a manufacturing plant in Raipura in 2015. Till year 2019, there was no major activity in the Company. In 2020, the Company acquired the Project Management and Execution Business Undertaking of M/s. Promax Technologies as a going concern on a slump sale via Agreement dated March 31, 2020.The Company made an IPO of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 1.6 Crore in October, 2021.Promax Power is an ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified organization engaged in the business of Execution Engineering
Company FAQs

What is the Promax Power Ltd share price today?

The Promax Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Promax Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Promax Power Ltd is ₹127.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Promax Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Promax Power Ltd is 97.58 and 4.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Promax Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Promax Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Promax Power Ltd is ₹25.3 and ₹92.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Promax Power Ltd?

Promax Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.16%, 3 Years at 76.57%, 1 Year at 69.57%, 6 Month at 2.97%, 3 Month at 30.27% and 1 Month at 32.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Promax Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Promax Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.24 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 30.65 %

