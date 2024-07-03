Summary

Promax Power Limited was originally incorporated as Promax Power Private Limited on August 21, 2017 by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, upon conversion dated April 20, 2021 in the name of Promax Power Limited. The Company is founded and promoted by Chandigarh based Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Mrs. Shweta Bhardwaj in year 2017 to take over the business of M/s. Promax Technologies, a sole proprietorship firm of Vishal Bhardwaj as a going concern and to continue the similar and related business activity in the name of the Company. Since then, M/s. Promax Technologies, was into undertaking of EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and construction) of Electric substation & Transmission line, Power distribution, Hydro, Solar power stations etc. operating since 2006. Thereafter, the Company set up a manufacturing plant in Raipura in 2015. Till year 2019, there was no major activity in the Company. In 2020, the Company acquired the Project Management and Execution Business Undertaking of M/s. Promax Technologies as a going concern on a slump sale via Agreement dated March 31, 2020.The Company made an IPO of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 1.6 Crore in October, 2021.Promax Power is an ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified organization engaged in the business of Execution Engineeri

