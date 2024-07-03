SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹56.35
Prev. Close₹53.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹118.55
Day's High₹56.35
Day's Low₹50.99
52 Week's High₹92.82
52 Week's Low₹25.3
Book Value₹11.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.48
P/E97.58
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
6
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.2
10.8
0.69
0.49
Net Worth
27.7
23.3
6.69
4.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
36.87
7.76
0
yoy growth (%)
374.93
0
Raw materials
-32.35
-7.33
0
As % of sales
87.74
94.43
0
Employee costs
-2.1
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.32
0.41
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.09
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.1
0
Working capital
-1.93
9.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
374.93
0
Op profit growth
144.2
-35,45,108.47
EBIT growth
126.2
-35,27,355.08
Net profit growth
-42.72
-26,39,691.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
54.57
39.58
36.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.57
39.58
36.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.17
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Bhardwaj
Executive Director
Shweta Bhardwaj
Director
Pawan Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar
Independent Director
Siddharth Shukla
Company Secretary
Puneet Kaur
Additional Director
Shilpi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Promax Power Ltd
Summary
Promax Power Limited was originally incorporated as Promax Power Private Limited on August 21, 2017 by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, upon conversion dated April 20, 2021 in the name of Promax Power Limited. The Company is founded and promoted by Chandigarh based Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Mrs. Shweta Bhardwaj in year 2017 to take over the business of M/s. Promax Technologies, a sole proprietorship firm of Vishal Bhardwaj as a going concern and to continue the similar and related business activity in the name of the Company. Since then, M/s. Promax Technologies, was into undertaking of EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and construction) of Electric substation & Transmission line, Power distribution, Hydro, Solar power stations etc. operating since 2006. Thereafter, the Company set up a manufacturing plant in Raipura in 2015. Till year 2019, there was no major activity in the Company. In 2020, the Company acquired the Project Management and Execution Business Undertaking of M/s. Promax Technologies as a going concern on a slump sale via Agreement dated March 31, 2020.The Company made an IPO of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 1.6 Crore in October, 2021.Promax Power is an ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified organization engaged in the business of Execution Engineeri
The Promax Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Promax Power Ltd is ₹127.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Promax Power Ltd is 97.58 and 4.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Promax Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Promax Power Ltd is ₹25.3 and ₹92.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Promax Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.16%, 3 Years at 76.57%, 1 Year at 69.57%, 6 Month at 2.97%, 3 Month at 30.27% and 1 Month at 32.85%.
