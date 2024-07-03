Promax Power Ltd Summary

Promax Power Limited was originally incorporated as Promax Power Private Limited on August 21, 2017 by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, upon conversion dated April 20, 2021 in the name of Promax Power Limited. The Company is founded and promoted by Chandigarh based Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Mrs. Shweta Bhardwaj in year 2017 to take over the business of M/s. Promax Technologies, a sole proprietorship firm of Vishal Bhardwaj as a going concern and to continue the similar and related business activity in the name of the Company. Since then, M/s. Promax Technologies, was into undertaking of EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and construction) of Electric substation & Transmission line, Power distribution, Hydro, Solar power stations etc. operating since 2006. Thereafter, the Company set up a manufacturing plant in Raipura in 2015. Till year 2019, there was no major activity in the Company. In 2020, the Company acquired the Project Management and Execution Business Undertaking of M/s. Promax Technologies as a going concern on a slump sale via Agreement dated March 31, 2020.The Company made an IPO of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 1.6 Crore in October, 2021.Promax Power is an ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified organization engaged in the business of Execution Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC- Power & Solar) for Electrification, Power Substations, Underground Cabling from 11kV to 220kV , erection of poles, installation of floodlights etc. which also includes design and detailed engineering for EHV substations and transmission lines.; Civil Infrastructure Projects such as Industrial buildings and Turnkey execution of water infrastructure management projects such as water transmission and distribution work. The Company operate from different location across Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi and Karnataka. It also undertake electrification works from complete installation to new additions to circuits, from mains distribution (220 KV) to lighting installations.The Company have excellent project execution teams in Transmission Line who have expertise in getting all requisite clearances from statutory authorities like Transco, Discoms, Railways, Telecom, etc. The Company have done over 20 Line projects on a EPC Turnkey basis. It has excellent relationships with leading tower parts and conductor manufacturers. Civil construction work in sewerage treatment projects requires high technology and skill. STP consists sludge collector, pumping stations, mixing chambers and storage and distribution system, where the quality of civil work is always on priority due usages of various chemical compound.The Company is constructing high rise residential building, commercial building like shopping mall, sports complex, universities, private offices and government office complex with modern technology and deliver high quality. The work involves the landscaping work to gardens to meet the aesthetic satisfaction of client and customers. Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) are the buildings which are engineered at a factory and assembled at site. Usually PEBs are steel structures. Built-up sections are fabricated at the factory to exact size, transported to site and assembled at site with bolted connections. This type of structural concept is generally used to build industrial buildings, metro stations, warehouses etc.