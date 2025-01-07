iifl-logo-icon 1
Promax Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.5
(-1.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

36.87

7.76

0

yoy growth (%)

374.93

0

Raw materials

-32.35

-7.33

0

As % of sales

87.74

94.43

0

Employee costs

-2.1

0

0

As % of sales

5.71

0

0

Other costs

-1.39

-0.01

-1.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.77

0.17

0

Operating profit

1.02

0.41

-1.18

OPM

2.77

5.38

0

Depreciation

-0.09

0

0

Interest expense

-0.61

0

0

Other income

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

0.32

0.41

-1.18

Taxes

-0.15

-0.1

0

Tax rate

-45.81

-25.16

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.31

-1.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.31

-1.18

yoy growth (%)

-42.72

-26,39,691.52

NPM

0.48

4.01

0

