Promax Power Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
43.77
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
43.77
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.61
Total Income
44.38
Total Expenditure
42.08
PBIDT
2.3
Interest
1.47
PBDT
0.83
Depreciation
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.2
Deferred Tax
-0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
1.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.25
PBDTM(%)
1.89
PATM(%)
2.69
