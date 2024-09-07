|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Declaration of Results of Resolutions passed at 7th AGM on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Declaration of results of resolutions passed in the 7th AGM through physical mode at the Registered office of the company and scrutinizers report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
