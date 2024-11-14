Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Promax Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 2. Increasing authorized share capital 3. Explore various option for fund raising like right issue preferential issue convertible instruments and Debentures or any Combination thereof etc. 4. Migration to Main board to BSE and NSE both 5. Regularization Of Independent Director Ms. Shilpi Jain 6. to Call EGM Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September, 2024 and Other Agendas (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company (NRC), also considered, and approved appointment of Ms. Shilpi Jain (DIN: 09052552), as an Additional Director (Non- Executive & Independent Director ) of the Company for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. October 15, 2024 subject to approval of members/shareholders of the Company. In accordance with Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, the necessary disclosures including brief profile of the Directors appointed/re-appointed as above are as per Annexure - I. The updated details of Board of Directors & KMP with effect from October 15, 2024 and reconstituted Committees with effect from October 15, 2024 is available as Annexure - II and Annexure - III respectively. This is in due compliance of the relevant regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Additonal Independent Director

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Promax Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

We wish to inform you that our Company, Promax Power Limited (the Company) in its Board Meeting dated April 10, 2024 have allotted 1,25,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid Bonus Shares to the existing shareholders of the Company as on Record Date April 09, 2024 in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. 1 (One) fully paid Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held). Post the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company would stand at Rs. 25,00,00,000/- consisting of 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The said shares shall rank pari-passu with existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respect. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

The Board has approved Tuesday 09, April, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024