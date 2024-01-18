|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, the 26th July, 2024 till Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th AGM and payment of dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if declared by the members at the AGM
