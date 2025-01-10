iifl-logo-icon 1
Quadrant Televentures Ltd Balance Sheet

0.92
(-4.17%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.23

61.23

61.23

61.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,560.02

-2,446.33

-2,341.24

-2,224.89

Net Worth

-2,498.79

-2,385.1

-2,280.01

-2,163.66

Minority Interest

Debt

1,776.46

1,689.86

1,611.59

1,549.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-722.33

-695.24

-668.42

-614.35

Fixed Assets

83.41

94.19

100.58

125.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-809.08

-791.29

-776.74

-754.78

Inventories

10.32

11.43

11.42

12.68

Inventory Days

10.79

Sundry Debtors

17.68

17.79

32.71

41.83

Debtor Days

35.59

Other Current Assets

25.37

28.81

33.89

33.16

Sundry Creditors

-42.54

-44.77

-43.88

-43.76

Creditor Days

37.23

Other Current Liabilities

-819.91

-804.55

-810.88

-798.69

Cash

3.33

1.86

7.74

14.81

Total Assets

-722.34

-695.24

-668.42

-614.36

