Quadrant Televentures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.23
61.23
61.23
61.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,560.02
-2,446.33
-2,341.24
-2,224.89
Net Worth
-2,498.79
-2,385.1
-2,280.01
-2,163.66
Minority Interest
Debt
1,776.46
1,689.86
1,611.59
1,549.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-722.33
-695.24
-668.42
-614.35
Fixed Assets
83.41
94.19
100.58
125.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-809.08
-791.29
-776.74
-754.78
Inventories
10.32
11.43
11.42
12.68
Inventory Days
10.79
Sundry Debtors
17.68
17.79
32.71
41.83
Debtor Days
35.59
Other Current Assets
25.37
28.81
33.89
33.16
Sundry Creditors
-42.54
-44.77
-43.88
-43.76
Creditor Days
37.23
Other Current Liabilities
-819.91
-804.55
-810.88
-798.69
Cash
3.33
1.86
7.74
14.81
Total Assets
-722.34
-695.24
-668.42
-614.36
