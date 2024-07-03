Summary

Quadrant Televentures Limited (Formerly known as HFCL Infotel Limited) (QTL), is a Unified Access Services Licensee and an Internet Service Provider in the Punjab Telecom Circle comprising of the State of Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the Panchkula town of Haryana. The Company is providing complete telecommunication services, which includes voice telephony, internet services, broadband data services and a wide range of value added services viz. Centrex, Leased Lines, VPNs, Voicemail, etc.The Company was incorporated on August 2, 1946 with the name of The Investment Trust of India Limited (ITI) which was subsequently changed to HFCL Infotel Limited on May 12, 2003. This was done pursuant to a Scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon ble High Court of the Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh and Honble High Court of the State of Tamil Nadu at Chennai on March 6, 2003 and March 20, 2003, respectively, whereby the erstwhile HFCL Infotel Limited (transferor Company)was merged with Company effective from September 1, 2002. As per the Scheme envisaged, the Companys existing business of hire purchase, leasing and securities trading was transferred by way of slump sales to its wholly owned subsidiary, Rajam Finance & Investments Company (India) Limited effective from September 1, 2002. Rajam Finance was renamed as The Investment Trust of India Limited with effect from June 17, 2003 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from September 30, 2003, due

