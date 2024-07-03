Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1.16
Prev. Close₹1.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.49
Day's High₹1.16
Day's Low₹1.11
52 Week's High₹3.06
52 Week's Low₹1.16
Book Value₹-41.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.23
61.23
61.23
61.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,560.02
-2,446.33
-2,341.24
-2,224.89
Net Worth
-2,498.79
-2,385.1
-2,280.01
-2,163.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
428.93
457.28
344.2
339.08
yoy growth (%)
-6.19
32.85
1.5
-39.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-45.97
-39.89
-50.89
-56.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-125.97
-113.52
-138.03
520.13
Depreciation
-27.65
-30.96
-56.5
-101.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-60.37
4.33
20.38
936.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.19
32.85
1.5
-39.27
Op profit growth
-54.31
-168.43
-125.52
406.49
EBIT growth
241.65
-90.32
-107.66
-622.99
Net profit growth
536.56
-84.52
-178.14
-385.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
562.39
562.39
525.29
408.79
336.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
562.39
562.39
525.29
408.79
336.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.84
4.48
3.63
2.94
2.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,599.3
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,493.95
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,737.1
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.39
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Dinesh A Kadam
Independent Director
Pritesh G Lahoti
Independent Director
Anuskha J Vagal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umesh P Srivastava
Non Executive Director
Pramod Baburao Jagjeevan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quadrant Televentures Ltd
Summary
Quadrant Televentures Limited (Formerly known as HFCL Infotel Limited) (QTL), is a Unified Access Services Licensee and an Internet Service Provider in the Punjab Telecom Circle comprising of the State of Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the Panchkula town of Haryana. The Company is providing complete telecommunication services, which includes voice telephony, internet services, broadband data services and a wide range of value added services viz. Centrex, Leased Lines, VPNs, Voicemail, etc.The Company was incorporated on August 2, 1946 with the name of The Investment Trust of India Limited (ITI) which was subsequently changed to HFCL Infotel Limited on May 12, 2003. This was done pursuant to a Scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon ble High Court of the Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh and Honble High Court of the State of Tamil Nadu at Chennai on March 6, 2003 and March 20, 2003, respectively, whereby the erstwhile HFCL Infotel Limited (transferor Company)was merged with Company effective from September 1, 2002. As per the Scheme envisaged, the Companys existing business of hire purchase, leasing and securities trading was transferred by way of slump sales to its wholly owned subsidiary, Rajam Finance & Investments Company (India) Limited effective from September 1, 2002. Rajam Finance was renamed as The Investment Trust of India Limited with effect from June 17, 2003 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from September 30, 2003, due
Read More
The Quadrant Televentures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is ₹67.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quadrant Televentures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is ₹1.16 and ₹3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quadrant Televentures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.13%, 3 Years at 38.14%, 1 Year at -7.20%, 6 Month at -56.39%, 3 Month at -38.30% and 1 Month at -45.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.