Quadrant Televentures Ltd Share Price

1.11
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.16
  • Day's High1.16
  • 52 Wk High3.06
  • Prev. Close1.16
  • Day's Low1.11
  • 52 Wk Low 1.16
  • Turnover (lac)4.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-41.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quadrant Televentures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1.16

Prev. Close

1.16

Turnover(Lac.)

4.49

Day's High

1.16

Day's Low

1.11

52 Week's High

3.06

52 Week's Low

1.16

Book Value

-41.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Quadrant Televentures Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Quadrant Televentures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quadrant Televentures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.31%

Non-Promoter- 4.24%

Institutions: 4.24%

Non-Institutions: 44.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quadrant Televentures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.23

61.23

61.23

61.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,560.02

-2,446.33

-2,341.24

-2,224.89

Net Worth

-2,498.79

-2,385.1

-2,280.01

-2,163.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

428.93

457.28

344.2

339.08

yoy growth (%)

-6.19

32.85

1.5

-39.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-45.97

-39.89

-50.89

-56.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-125.97

-113.52

-138.03

520.13

Depreciation

-27.65

-30.96

-56.5

-101.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-60.37

4.33

20.38

936.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.19

32.85

1.5

-39.27

Op profit growth

-54.31

-168.43

-125.52

406.49

EBIT growth

241.65

-90.32

-107.66

-622.99

Net profit growth

536.56

-84.52

-178.14

-385.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

562.39

562.39

525.29

408.79

336.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

562.39

562.39

525.29

408.79

336.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.84

4.48

3.63

2.94

2.72

Quadrant Televentures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,599.3

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,493.95

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,737.1

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.39

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quadrant Televentures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Dinesh A Kadam

Independent Director

Pritesh G Lahoti

Independent Director

Anuskha J Vagal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umesh P Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Pramod Baburao Jagjeevan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quadrant Televentures Ltd

Summary

Quadrant Televentures Limited (Formerly known as HFCL Infotel Limited) (QTL), is a Unified Access Services Licensee and an Internet Service Provider in the Punjab Telecom Circle comprising of the State of Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the Panchkula town of Haryana. The Company is providing complete telecommunication services, which includes voice telephony, internet services, broadband data services and a wide range of value added services viz. Centrex, Leased Lines, VPNs, Voicemail, etc.The Company was incorporated on August 2, 1946 with the name of The Investment Trust of India Limited (ITI) which was subsequently changed to HFCL Infotel Limited on May 12, 2003. This was done pursuant to a Scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon ble High Court of the Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh and Honble High Court of the State of Tamil Nadu at Chennai on March 6, 2003 and March 20, 2003, respectively, whereby the erstwhile HFCL Infotel Limited (transferor Company)was merged with Company effective from September 1, 2002. As per the Scheme envisaged, the Companys existing business of hire purchase, leasing and securities trading was transferred by way of slump sales to its wholly owned subsidiary, Rajam Finance & Investments Company (India) Limited effective from September 1, 2002. Rajam Finance was renamed as The Investment Trust of India Limited with effect from June 17, 2003 and it ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from September 30, 2003, due
Company FAQs

What is the Quadrant Televentures Ltd share price today?

The Quadrant Televentures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is ₹67.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quadrant Televentures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quadrant Televentures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is ₹1.16 and ₹3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quadrant Televentures Ltd?

Quadrant Televentures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.13%, 3 Years at 38.14%, 1 Year at -7.20%, 6 Month at -56.39%, 3 Month at -38.30% and 1 Month at -45.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quadrant Televentures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quadrant Televentures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.32 %
Institutions - 4.25 %
Public - 44.43 %

