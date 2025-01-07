Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
428.93
457.28
344.2
339.08
yoy growth (%)
-6.19
32.85
1.5
-39.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-45.97
-39.89
-50.89
-56.29
As % of sales
10.71
8.72
14.78
16.6
Other costs
-374.29
-398.41
-321.01
-174.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.26
87.12
93.26
51.38
Operating profit
8.66
18.96
-27.7
108.54
OPM
2.01
4.14
-8.05
32.01
Depreciation
-27.65
-30.96
-56.5
-101.39
Interest expense
-111.72
-109.35
-94.94
-42.14
Other income
4.74
7.83
41.12
555.12
Profit before tax
-125.97
-113.52
-138.03
520.13
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-135.42
Adj. profit
-125.97
-113.52
-138.03
384.71
Exceptional items
-170.17
66.99
-162.61
0
Net profit
-296.15
-46.52
-300.64
384.71
yoy growth (%)
536.56
-84.52
-178.14
-385.37
NPM
-69.04
-10.17
-87.34
113.45
