iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quadrant Televentures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.06
(-4.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:22:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quadrant Televentures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

428.93

457.28

344.2

339.08

yoy growth (%)

-6.19

32.85

1.5

-39.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-45.97

-39.89

-50.89

-56.29

As % of sales

10.71

8.72

14.78

16.6

Other costs

-374.29

-398.41

-321.01

-174.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.26

87.12

93.26

51.38

Operating profit

8.66

18.96

-27.7

108.54

OPM

2.01

4.14

-8.05

32.01

Depreciation

-27.65

-30.96

-56.5

-101.39

Interest expense

-111.72

-109.35

-94.94

-42.14

Other income

4.74

7.83

41.12

555.12

Profit before tax

-125.97

-113.52

-138.03

520.13

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-135.42

Adj. profit

-125.97

-113.52

-138.03

384.71

Exceptional items

-170.17

66.99

-162.61

0

Net profit

-296.15

-46.52

-300.64

384.71

yoy growth (%)

536.56

-84.52

-178.14

-385.37

NPM

-69.04

-10.17

-87.34

113.45

Quadrant Tele. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quadrant Televentures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.