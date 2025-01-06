Quadrant Televentures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-125.97
-113.52
-138.03
520.13
Depreciation
-27.65
-30.96
-56.5
-101.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-60.37
4.33
20.38
936.21
Other operating items
Operating
-213.99
-140.15
-174.15
1,354.95
Capital expenditure
-2.78
-20.72
-327.46
20.29
Free cash flow
-216.78
-160.87
-501.61
1,375.24
Equity raised
-3,857.69
-3,635.87
-2,905.91
-3,819.65
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
3,004.06
2,173.9
1,410.02
1,176.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,070.42
-1,622.85
-1,997.51
-1,267.99
