Quadrant Televentures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.11
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Quadrant Tele. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-125.97

-113.52

-138.03

520.13

Depreciation

-27.65

-30.96

-56.5

-101.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-60.37

4.33

20.38

936.21

Other operating items

Operating

-213.99

-140.15

-174.15

1,354.95

Capital expenditure

-2.78

-20.72

-327.46

20.29

Free cash flow

-216.78

-160.87

-501.61

1,375.24

Equity raised

-3,857.69

-3,635.87

-2,905.91

-3,819.65

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

3,004.06

2,173.9

1,410.02

1,176.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,070.42

-1,622.85

-1,997.51

-1,267.99

