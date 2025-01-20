iifl-logo-icon 1
Quadrant Televentures Ltd Key Ratios

0.78
(2.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:49:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Quadrant Televentures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.06

28.49

23.87

17.2

Op profit growth

-127.16

-28.51

-1,058.11

-135.6

EBIT growth

-49.75

-8.71

116.65

-28.53

Net profit growth

-45.36

-8.03

92.14

-24.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.79

-14.97

-26.91

3.48

EBIT margin

-19.12

-40.75

-57.37

-32.8

Net profit margin

-23.38

-45.81

-64.01

-41.27

RoCE

13.37

34.46

63.86

65.68

RoNW

2.33

4.93

6.76

4.43

RoA

4.08

9.68

17.81

20.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.32

-6.2

-6.35

-4.22

Book value per share

-24.02

-21.87

-17.93

-13.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.61

-0.53

-0.43

-0.85

P/B

-0.09

-0.13

-0.12

-0.2

EV/EBIDTA

28.75

-10.44

-7.05

56.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.11

-0.06

-0.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.45

35.1

44.86

58.83

Inventory days

1.85

1.71

1.79

2.04

Creditor days

-136.19

-170.3

-199.99

-351.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.94

7.97

8.58

3.85

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-0.43

-0.53

-0.69

Net debt / op. profit

27.09

-7.35

-5.33

50.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.01

-0.16

-0.03

-0.05

Employee costs

-13.84

-16.1

-17.44

-14.66

Other costs

-82.33

-98.7

-109.43

-81.8

