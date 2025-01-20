Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.06
28.49
23.87
17.2
Op profit growth
-127.16
-28.51
-1,058.11
-135.6
EBIT growth
-49.75
-8.71
116.65
-28.53
Net profit growth
-45.36
-8.03
92.14
-24.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.79
-14.97
-26.91
3.48
EBIT margin
-19.12
-40.75
-57.37
-32.8
Net profit margin
-23.38
-45.81
-64.01
-41.27
RoCE
13.37
34.46
63.86
65.68
RoNW
2.33
4.93
6.76
4.43
RoA
4.08
9.68
17.81
20.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.32
-6.2
-6.35
-4.22
Book value per share
-24.02
-21.87
-17.93
-13.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.61
-0.53
-0.43
-0.85
P/B
-0.09
-0.13
-0.12
-0.2
EV/EBIDTA
28.75
-10.44
-7.05
56.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.11
-0.06
-0.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.45
35.1
44.86
58.83
Inventory days
1.85
1.71
1.79
2.04
Creditor days
-136.19
-170.3
-199.99
-351.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.94
7.97
8.58
3.85
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-0.43
-0.53
-0.69
Net debt / op. profit
27.09
-7.35
-5.33
50.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.01
-0.16
-0.03
-0.05
Employee costs
-13.84
-16.1
-17.44
-14.66
Other costs
-82.33
-98.7
-109.43
-81.8
