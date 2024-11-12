iifl-logo-icon 1
Quadrant Televentures Ltd Board Meeting

0.84
(-3.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Quadrant Tele. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with copy of the Audit Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith copy of the Audit Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Quadrant Tele.: Related News

No Record Found

