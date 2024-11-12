|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with copy of the Audit Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith copy of the Audit Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Quadrant Televentures Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
