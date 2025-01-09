R J Shah & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.96
31.32
30.82
30.37
Net Worth
35.24
31.6
31.1
30.65
Minority Interest
Debt
1.23
1.23
1.23
1.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.47
32.83
32.33
31.88
Fixed Assets
0.78
0.97
0.77
0.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.07
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
34.7
31.43
31.32
30.59
Inventories
1.8
0.9
0.59
0.33
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
33.17
30.79
30.94
30.58
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.2
-0.19
-0.31
Cash
0.39
0.34
0.19
0.38
Total Assets
36.46
32.81
32.33
31.87
No Record Found
