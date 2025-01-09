iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R J Shah & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

525.4
(-3.77%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.96

31.32

30.82

30.37

Net Worth

35.24

31.6

31.1

30.65

Minority Interest

Debt

1.23

1.23

1.23

1.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

36.47

32.83

32.33

31.88

Fixed Assets

0.78

0.97

0.77

0.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.07

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

34.7

31.43

31.32

30.59

Inventories

1.8

0.9

0.59

0.33

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

33.17

30.79

30.94

30.58

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.2

-0.19

-0.31

Cash

0.39

0.34

0.19

0.38

Total Assets

36.46

32.81

32.33

31.87

R J Shah & Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.