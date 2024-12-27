R J Shah & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.76
0.71
8.41
3.84
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.18
-2.14
-1.07
Working capital
0.12
-29.92
6.94
2.95
Other operating items
Operating
0.59
-29.47
13.14
5.6
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.99
0
Free cash flow
0.6
-29.46
12.15
5.6
Equity raised
60.64
59.98
47.91
42.64
Investing
-0.02
0
0
0
Financing
2.46
2.46
2.46
2.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
63.68
32.98
62.52
50.7
