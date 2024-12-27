iifl-logo-icon 1
R J Shah & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

520
(0.92%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

R J Shah & Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.76

0.71

8.41

3.84

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.18

-2.14

-1.07

Working capital

0.12

-29.92

6.94

2.95

Other operating items

Operating

0.59

-29.47

13.14

5.6

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.99

0

Free cash flow

0.6

-29.46

12.15

5.6

Equity raised

60.64

59.98

47.91

42.64

Investing

-0.02

0

0

0

Financing

2.46

2.46

2.46

2.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

63.68

32.98

62.52

50.7

