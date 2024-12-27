iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R J Shah & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

520
(0.92%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

15.61

4.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

254.92

0

Raw materials

0.27

0

-5.49

0

As % of sales

0

0

35.2

0

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.43

-0.56

-0.47

As % of sales

0

0

3.63

10.77

Other costs

-0.78

-0.65

-3.29

-1.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

21.07

24.09

Operating profit

-1

-1.09

6.25

2.86

OPM

0

0

40.08

65.12

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

Other income

1.98

2.01

2.37

1.22

Profit before tax

0.76

0.71

8.41

3.84

Taxes

-0.22

-0.18

-2.14

-1.07

Tax rate

-28.93

-26.56

-25.44

-28.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.54

0.52

6.27

2.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.54

0.52

6.27

2.76

yoy growth (%)

4.52

-91.68

126.99

636.5

NPM

0

0

40.19

62.84

R J Shah & Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.