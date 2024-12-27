Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
15.61
4.4
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
254.92
0
Raw materials
0.27
0
-5.49
0
As % of sales
0
0
35.2
0
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.43
-0.56
-0.47
As % of sales
0
0
3.63
10.77
Other costs
-0.78
-0.65
-3.29
-1.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
21.07
24.09
Operating profit
-1
-1.09
6.25
2.86
OPM
0
0
40.08
65.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
Other income
1.98
2.01
2.37
1.22
Profit before tax
0.76
0.71
8.41
3.84
Taxes
-0.22
-0.18
-2.14
-1.07
Tax rate
-28.93
-26.56
-25.44
-28.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.54
0.52
6.27
2.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.54
0.52
6.27
2.76
yoy growth (%)
4.52
-91.68
126.99
636.5
NPM
0
0
40.19
62.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.