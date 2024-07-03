iifl-logo-icon 1
R J Shah & Company Ltd Share Price

520
(0.92%)
Dec 27, 2024

  • Open520
  • Day's High520
  • 52 Wk High651
  • Prev. Close515.25
  • Day's Low520
  • 52 Wk Low 294.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E3.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,266.21
  • EPS134.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.57
  • Div. Yield0.48
No Records Found

R J Shah & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

520

Prev. Close

515.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

520

Day's Low

520

52 Week's High

651

52 Week's Low

294.7

Book Value

1,266.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.57

P/E

3.88

EPS

134.16

Divi. Yield

0.48

R J Shah & Company Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

R J Shah & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R J Shah & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
Sep-2024

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.51%

Non-Promoter- 1.78%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 45.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R J Shah & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.96

31.32

30.82

30.37

Net Worth

35.24

31.6

31.1

30.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

15.61

4.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

254.92

0

Raw materials

0.27

0

-5.49

0

As % of sales

0

0

35.2

0

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.43

-0.56

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.76

0.71

8.41

3.84

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.18

-2.14

-1.07

Working capital

0.12

-29.92

6.94

2.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

254.92

0

Op profit growth

-8.39

-117.49

118.44

-707.94

EBIT growth

7.02

-90.11

115.04

523.51

Net profit growth

4.52

-91.68

126.99

636.5

No Record Found

R J Shah & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R J Shah & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Pitamber Masand

Chairperson & M D

Kalindi Rajendra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ram Narayan Gupta

Independent Director

Neville Soli Mody

Independent Director

Pranav Rajesh Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R J Shah & Company Ltd

Summary

R.J. Shah & Company Ltd was incorporated in 1957. The Company is engaged in civil engineering construction business activities and specialized in tunnels and civil works for hydro electric projects, railway projects, irrigation projects etc. The Company has expertise in executing contracts obtained from various Govt. Departments. Besides, it is engaged in various Civil Contracts for tunneling and for Hydro Electric Project which are specialized in nature. The Company has been executing civil projects from 1960 onwards and Hydro Projects from 1967 onwards and have contributed for nation building. The contracts have been executed with great expertise in difficult strata, under challenging conditions for Railways, Irrigation projects and for Atomic Energy. The company has been instrumental in adding electrical generation of more than 800 MW power for this country.
Company FAQs

What is the R J Shah & Company Ltd share price today?

The R J Shah & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹520 today.

What is the Market Cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd is ₹14.57 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R J Shah & Company Ltd is 3.88 and 0.41 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R J Shah & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R J Shah & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R J Shah & Company Ltd is ₹294.7 and ₹651 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of R J Shah & Company Ltd?

R J Shah & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.62%, 3 Years at 6.91%, 1 Year at 52.05%, 6 Month at -8.69%, 3 Month at 7.58% and 1 Month at -2.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R J Shah & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R J Shah & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.52 %
Institutions - 1.79 %
Public - 45.70 %

