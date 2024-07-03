SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹520
Prev. Close₹515.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹520
Day's Low₹520
52 Week's High₹651
52 Week's Low₹294.7
Book Value₹1,266.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.57
P/E3.88
EPS134.16
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.96
31.32
30.82
30.37
Net Worth
35.24
31.6
31.1
30.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
15.61
4.4
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
254.92
0
Raw materials
0.27
0
-5.49
0
As % of sales
0
0
35.2
0
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.43
-0.56
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.76
0.71
8.41
3.84
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.18
-2.14
-1.07
Working capital
0.12
-29.92
6.94
2.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
254.92
0
Op profit growth
-8.39
-117.49
118.44
-707.94
EBIT growth
7.02
-90.11
115.04
523.51
Net profit growth
4.52
-91.68
126.99
636.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil Pitamber Masand
Chairperson & M D
Kalindi Rajendra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ram Narayan Gupta
Independent Director
Neville Soli Mody
Independent Director
Pranav Rajesh Agrawal
Reports by R J Shah & Company Ltd
Summary
R.J. Shah & Company Ltd was incorporated in 1957. The Company is engaged in civil engineering construction business activities and specialized in tunnels and civil works for hydro electric projects, railway projects, irrigation projects etc. The Company has expertise in executing contracts obtained from various Govt. Departments. Besides, it is engaged in various Civil Contracts for tunneling and for Hydro Electric Project which are specialized in nature. The Company has been executing civil projects from 1960 onwards and Hydro Projects from 1967 onwards and have contributed for nation building. The contracts have been executed with great expertise in difficult strata, under challenging conditions for Railways, Irrigation projects and for Atomic Energy. The company has been instrumental in adding electrical generation of more than 800 MW power for this country.
Read More
The R J Shah & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹520 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd is ₹14.57 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of R J Shah & Company Ltd is 3.88 and 0.41 as of 27 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R J Shah & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R J Shah & Company Ltd is ₹294.7 and ₹651 as of 27 Dec ‘24
R J Shah & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.62%, 3 Years at 6.91%, 1 Year at 52.05%, 6 Month at -8.69%, 3 Month at 7.58% and 1 Month at -2.26%.
