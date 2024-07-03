Summary

R.J. Shah & Company Ltd was incorporated in 1957. The Company is engaged in civil engineering construction business activities and specialized in tunnels and civil works for hydro electric projects, railway projects, irrigation projects etc. The Company has expertise in executing contracts obtained from various Govt. Departments. Besides, it is engaged in various Civil Contracts for tunneling and for Hydro Electric Project which are specialized in nature. The Company has been executing civil projects from 1960 onwards and Hydro Projects from 1967 onwards and have contributed for nation building. The contracts have been executed with great expertise in difficult strata, under challenging conditions for Railways, Irrigation projects and for Atomic Energy. The company has been instrumental in adding electrical generation of more than 800 MW power for this country.

