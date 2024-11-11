Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

R.J.SHAH & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 11th November, 2024 for Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

R.J.SHAH & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the 01st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To decide date of annual general meeting for the year ended 31.03.2024 1. declaration of unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. date of 66th AGM 3. book closure/record date for 66th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

R.J.SHAH & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024. 2. declaration of dividend if any Outcome of board meeting declaring audited results and dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

R.J.SHAH & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. convening shareholders meeting for regularizing appointment of statutory auditors for the financial year 23-24 2. appointment of independent directors outcome for the appointment of independent director, appointment of chief financial officer, completion of tenure of independent director Mr. Raghu Raichur, re designate Mr. Sunil Masand and Ms. Swati Agrawal as a Non independent Non-executive Director all effective w.e.f 01.04.2024 and to convene EGM for which intimation will be given shortly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) 1. Appointment of CFO 2. Taking note of end of tenure of Mr. Raghu Raichur as an independent director 3. redesignate Mr. Sunil Masand and Dr. Swati Agrawal as Non-independent Non-executive director 4. Recommend appointment of Dr. Pranav Rajesh Agrawal as an Independent director to be approved in the general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

R.J.SHAH & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 OUTCOME FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024