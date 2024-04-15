|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|EGM 07/05/2024 To consider appointment of independent director and confirmation of auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) inserted two more items of additional directors liable to retire by rotation inadvertently left in the notice dated above which was warranted to fulfil the composition of directors and mandated to be included in this EGM. Sorry for the inconvenience caused and request you to take this on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) PASSING OF 4 RESOLUTIONS AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) voting results declared and attached for four items. pl take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.