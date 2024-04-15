iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R J Shah & Company Ltd EGM

551.65
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

R J Shah & Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Apr 20247 May 2024
EGM 07/05/2024 To consider appointment of independent director and confirmation of auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) inserted two more items of additional directors liable to retire by rotation inadvertently left in the notice dated above which was warranted to fulfil the composition of directors and mandated to be included in this EGM. Sorry for the inconvenience caused and request you to take this on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) PASSING OF 4 RESOLUTIONS AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) voting results declared and attached for four items. pl take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

R J Shah & Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Shah & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.