EGM 07/05/2024 To consider appointment of independent director and confirmation of auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) inserted two more items of additional directors liable to retire by rotation inadvertently left in the notice dated above which was warranted to fulfil the composition of directors and mandated to be included in this EGM. Sorry for the inconvenience caused and request you to take this on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) PASSING OF 4 RESOLUTIONS AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) voting results declared and attached for four items. pl take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)