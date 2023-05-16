To,

The Members,

R. J. Shah & Co. Ltd.

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their 66th ANNUAL REPORT along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Current Year ended 31.03.2024 Previous Year ended 31.03.2023 (Rs. In Lacs) (Rs. In Lacs) Income Revenue from operations - 27.24 Other Income 535.77 174.89 Total Revenue 535.77 202.14 Less: Total Expenses (Excluding 85.42 115.39 Depreciation) Profit Before Depreciation & Taxation 450.35 86.74 # (-) Depreciation 6.19 7.38 Profit Before Taxation 444.15 79.36 (-) Provision for Taxation 72.00 23.25 (i) Current Tax (ii) Deferred Tax (1.49) (1.75) Profit for the year 373.63 57.86

OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

Gross revenues for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 535.77/- Lacs as against Rs. 202.14/- Lacs in the previous year. Profit before taxation is Rs 444.15/- Lacs as against Rs. 79.36/- Lacs in the previous year. The net profit of the Company for the year under review was placed is Rs. 373.63/- Lacs as against Rs. 57.86/- Lacs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors are pleased to recommend dividend @ 25% i.e., Rs.2.50/- per share on 2,80,100 Equity shares of Re.10/- each for the year under review subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 28,01,000/-. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have not been any material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and the date of this report i.e., May 28, 2024.

GENERAL

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

For Ghatghar Hydro Electric Project, Honble High Court appointed Sole arbitrator Shri. Rajendra V Panse, retired secretary WRD - GOM. All documents and arguments completed and the award will be released by the end of July, 2024.

WAN arbitration is in advanced stage of Cross examination.

MRVC - admission under Section 34 set aside of earlier order and new appointment under Section 11 of arbitrator under process in Honble High Court, Bombay.

MOKHABARDI - awaiting amendment to contract clause and consent for appointment of arbitrator from ministerial level.

DIRECTOR & KMP

The appointment and remuneration of Directors are governed by the Policy devised by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("N&RC") of your Company. The details of Nomination and Remuneration Policy is mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Section of this Integrated Directors Report.

Further, there were following changes in the Board of Director during the year under review:

Appointments on Board:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 06, 2024 and on the basis of the recommendation of the N&RC of the Board and based on the evaluation of the balance of skills, knowledge, experience and expertise considered and recommended the appointment of Mr. Pranav Rajesh Agrawal (DIN: 10590800) as a Director (Non-Executive, Independent), who is not liable to retire by rotation.

Retirement & Cessation on Board:

Ms. Tejaswini Shah due to sudden and sad demise ceased from the position of Joint Managing Director with effect from January 29, 2024 and Mr. Raghavendra Raichur, Mrs. Swati Agrawal and Mr. Sunil Masand stepped down from the position of Independent (Non-Executive), Directors with effect from March 31, 2024 as their tenure ended.

Changes of Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") on Board:

During the year, due to sudden and sad demise of Ms. Tejaswini Shah the position of Chief Financial Officer which became vacant was filled with Ms. Ishani Janak Vakharia as a Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 01, 2024.

Mr. Kalindi Rajendra Shah confirmed that there was no other material reason other than those provided herein above. The Board recognized and expressed their gratitude for the exceptional leadership and contributions made by Ms. Tejaswini Shah during her tenure as the Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Raghavendra Raichur, Mrs. Swati Agrawal and Mr. Sunil Masand as Independent (Non-Executive) Directors of the Company.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

Declaration by Independent Director:

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are in accordance with the Listing Regulations and also as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with Schedule IV to the Act.

The Company has received annual declaration from all the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed u/s 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015 and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year.

Your Company has also received confirmation that Independent Directors are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that he is independent of the management. They have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act and Code of Conduct for directors and senior management personnel formulated by the company.

All the Members of the Board and the Management Committee have affirmed their compliance with the Code of Conduct as on 31 March, 2024 and a declaration to that effect, signed by the chairman, is attached and forms part of this Report.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary.

MEETINGS

Minimum four prescheduled Board meetings are held every year. Additional meetings are held to address specific needs of the Company. In case of any exigency/ emergency, resolutions are passed by circulation. During the Financial Year 2023-24 the Board of Directors met Six times on 16.05.2023, 25.05.2023, 31.07.2023, 10.11.2023, 08.02.2024 and 13.02.2024. The maximum gap between any two meetings was less than one hundred and twenty days, as stipulated under Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company website and can be accessed at the Web link:

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The detail of the investments made by company is given in the notes to the financial statements.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman & Managing Director.

The Accounts Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies.

Based on the report of internal audit function, corrective action is taken and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted as per the section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. One Meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee held during the Year.

REMUNERATION POLICY

Remuneration to Executive Directors:

The remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company.

Remuneration to Non- Executive Directors:

Remuneration by way of sitting fees for attending Board meetings, are paid to Nonexecutive Director per meeting Rs. 5,000/- per person

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Companys Audit Committee has been constituted as per section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Four meetings of the Audit Committee were held during the financial year 2023-24.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Companys Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been constituted as per section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, One meeting of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee held During the year

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Fraud and Risk Management Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The Company has a Fraud Risk and Management Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

The FRM Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

A high-level Committee has been constituted which looks into the complaints raised. The Committee reports to the Audit Committee and the Board.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013 the company has constituted a business risk management committee. The details of the committee and its terms of reference are set out in the corporate governance report forming part of the Boards report.

At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

AUDITORS & REPORT thereon

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made there under, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee appoint M/s. N N K & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.: 143291W), as the Statutory Auditors of the from the conclusion of this 66th Annual General Meeting to hold such office for a period of five years till the conclusion of 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed M/s. Anish Mehta & Associates was appointed as Internal Auditor upto 31.10.2023 and M/s N N K & Company for the balance period for Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct the internal audit and to ensure adequacy of the Internal controls, adherence to Companys policies and ensure statutory and other compliance through, periodical checks and internal audit.

COST AUDITORS

As per Section 148 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, applicable to cost auditors, the Company was not liable to appoint Cost auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s Bhumika & Co., a Practicing Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit and Secretarial Compliance report of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed herewith

REPLY ON SECRETARIAL AUDITOR OBSERVATION

The Company has considered the observation and provided the reply on the same:

i. The Company has updated the data as per Reg 46 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 and taken necessary step for proper compliance under the SEBI (LODR), 2015.

ii. The Company has taken necessary actions for delay in reconciliation report, and ensure that no further delay shall be taken place for transferring the unpaid/unclaimed dividend/ shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

The Company shall ensure that the comment of the Secretarial Auditor is satisfactory accepted and steps taken in appropriate manner.

TRANSFER OF SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In pursuance of the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 notified 26th September, 2017, in addition to the transfer of amounts of unclaimed/ unpaid dividend for the year 2016-17, the underlying shares are also due for transfer to the IEPF Authority in case the dividend remaining unclaimed for a further 7 (Seven) continuous years.

This was in pursuance of the recent enforcement of section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 which requires every Company to mandatorily transfer to IEPF, the underlying shares in respect of which unpaid/ unclaimed dividend has been transferred to IEPF and for which the dividend has still remained unpaid or unclaimed for a consecutive period of next 7 (seven) years.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

As on 31st March 2024, there were approximately 245860 Equity Shares dematerialized through depository viz. Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), which represents about 87.78 % of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the Companies Act 2013, a copy of the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 in the prescribed format is available on the Companys website at: https://rjshahandco.com/.

Disclosures pursuant to the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

Details of the ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Name of Director/ KMP and Designation Remunerati on of Director/ KMP for financial year 202324 (Rs. in Lacs) % increas e in Remun eration in the financia l year 2023-24 Ratio of remuner ation of each Director /to median remuner ation of employe es Compariso n of the Remunerat ion of the KMP against the performan ce of the Company 1 Ms. Kalindi R. Shah Managing Director Rs.18.00/- Lacs N.A. Profit of Rs. 373.63 lacs as against Profit of Rs. 57.85 lacs (P.Y.) 2 Ms. Tejaswini R. Shah Joint Managing Director Rs.12.50/- Lacs N.A. 3 Mr. Ram Narayan Gupta Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Rs. 2.40/- Lacs 4 Mr. Raghavendra A. Raichur Independent Director Nil N.A. N.A. N.A. 5 Mr. Sunil P. Masand Independent Director Nil N.A. N.A. N.A. 6 Mrs. Swati Agrawal Independent Director Nil N.A. N.A. N.A. 7 Mr. Neville Mody Independent Director Nil N.A. N.A. N.A.

*The Company has paid sitting fees of Rs. 5000 per board meeting to the Independent Directors & Non-Executive Directors during the year.

# Ram Narayan Gupta is paid salary as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

Notes

(i) The Ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-24: As per table given above.

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-24 and: As per table given above.

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24: -38.63%

(iv) There were 13 confirmed employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

(v) Average percentage increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentage increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration: As per table given above.

(vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company- Yes

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, CSR Committee of the Board of Directors had framed the policy on Corporate Social Responsibility and the Projects and Programme undertaken by the Company during year under review have been provided in Annexure-II and forms part of this Report.

Provide the web-link where composition of the CSR Committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https:rjshahandco.com.

In compliance with regulations under the Companies Act, 2013; CSR Committee has been constituted and CSR policy has been adopted by the Company.

The brief outline of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure of this report in the format prescribed in Directors Report I 39 the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Company adheres to the requirements set out by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Corporate Governance practices and have implemented all the stipulations prescribed. The Company has implemented several best corporate governance practices

The Corporate Governance which forms an integral part of this Report, are set out as Annexure, together with the Certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding

compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in Companys premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace which is in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. ICC has its presence at corporate office as well as at site locations. The Policy is gender neutral.

During the year under review, No complaint with allegation of sexual harassment was filed with ICC, as per the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Information as per Section read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is not applicable.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

Considering the nature of activities of the company, the Information relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company is making all efforts to conserve the same and the Companys technology being indigenous, the question of absorption by the Company does not arise. Also, no foreign exchange was earned or spent.

The Company has been involved in clean energy development and reducing carbon foot print for county with hydro-electric power and has contributed to the extent of 800 MW of power by executing very difficult and hazardous work of tunneling for these number of projects all over India besides for railways , irrigation and automic energy.

Furthermore, with installation of roof top solar panel being commissioned in July 2022 and is generating 10kw power for BEST grid and as there is still scope the Company will the increase it to 12.5 KW standy.

DETAILS OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by Statutory Auditors under provision of section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules there under.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company confirms compliance with the applicable requirements of Secretarial Standards 1 and 2.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Company and its Directors wish to extend their sincerest thanks to the Members of the Company, Bankers, State Government, Local Bodies, Customers, Suppliers, Executives, Staff and workers at all levels for their continuous cooperation and assistance.