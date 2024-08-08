AGM 30/08/2024 book closure for 66th agm to be held on Friday 30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Appointment of M/s. N N K AND Co., chartered accountants firm registration no 143291 W as Statutory Auditors of the Company outcome of 66th agm held on 30.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) scrutinizer report for the agm held on 30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)