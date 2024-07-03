iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R J Shah & Company Ltd Company Summary

525.4
(-3.77%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

R J Shah & Company Ltd Summary

R.J. Shah & Company Ltd was incorporated in 1957. The Company is engaged in civil engineering construction business activities and specialized in tunnels and civil works for hydro electric projects, railway projects, irrigation projects etc. The Company has expertise in executing contracts obtained from various Govt. Departments. Besides, it is engaged in various Civil Contracts for tunneling and for Hydro Electric Project which are specialized in nature. The Company has been executing civil projects from 1960 onwards and Hydro Projects from 1967 onwards and have contributed for nation building. The contracts have been executed with great expertise in difficult strata, under challenging conditions for Railways, Irrigation projects and for Atomic Energy. The company has been instrumental in adding electrical generation of more than 800 MW power for this country.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.