Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and take record of the Un -audited standalone and consolidated financial result of Raghunath International Limited For the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and take record of the Un -audited standalone and consolidated financial result of Raghunath International Limited For the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting of raghunath International Limited held on 12-11-2024 Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the appointment of Statutory Auditor.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 12.08.2024 for approving unaudited standalone & consolidated financial result for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. Revised Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of Raghunath International Limited for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting of Raghunath International Limited held on 05th July,2024 Disclosure of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 held on 05.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on 17th june, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today 30.05.2024 for adoption of Financial Results for quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024