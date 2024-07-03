iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghunath International Ltd Share Price

16.06
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.87
  • Day's High16.87
  • 52 Wk High20.28
  • Prev. Close16.87
  • Day's Low16.05
  • 52 Wk Low 10.77
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E3.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.32
  • EPS4.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raghunath International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

16.87

Prev. Close

16.87

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

16.87

Day's Low

16.05

52 Week's High

20.28

52 Week's Low

10.77

Book Value

23.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.03

P/E

3.78

EPS

4.46

Divi. Yield

0

Raghunath International Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Raghunath International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Raghunath International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.21%

Non-Promoter- 58.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raghunath International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.58

4.44

4.67

3.62

Net Worth

9.58

9.44

9.67

8.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.49

0.14

0

0

yoy growth (%)

932.04

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

13.86

11.63

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.25

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.46

0.23

-0.06

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.05

-0.12

-0.03

Working capital

-0.6

0.03

-0.02

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

932.04

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-374.37

-31.05

12.97

-3.83

EBIT growth

517.69

-449.77

-519.59

-90

Net profit growth

496.14

-194.92

-675.38

-74.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0.7

1.49

1.5

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.7

1.49

1.5

0.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.83

0.64

0.62

0.62

0.55

Raghunath International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raghunath International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

G N Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Asha Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilky Sanghal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghunath International Ltd

Summary

Raghunath International Ltd. (RIL) was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets. The Company is presently engaged into the business of real estate development.Due to ban imposed during 2003 on Pan Masala, Gutkha and allied products on certain states particularly in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, UP and Bihar the business has effected. The Company has taken necessary steps to diversify its business into Real Estate.
Company FAQs

What is the Raghunath International Ltd share price today?

The Raghunath International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raghunath International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghunath International Ltd is ₹8.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raghunath International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raghunath International Ltd is 3.78 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raghunath International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghunath International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghunath International Ltd is ₹10.77 and ₹20.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raghunath International Ltd?

Raghunath International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.73%, 3 Years at -20.36%, 1 Year at 35.72%, 6 Month at 20.33%, 3 Month at 29.77% and 1 Month at 14.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raghunath International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raghunath International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.79 %

