SectorRealty
Open₹16.87
Prev. Close₹16.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹16.87
Day's Low₹16.05
52 Week's High₹20.28
52 Week's Low₹10.77
Book Value₹23.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.03
P/E3.78
EPS4.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.58
4.44
4.67
3.62
Net Worth
9.58
9.44
9.67
8.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.49
0.14
0
0
yoy growth (%)
932.04
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
13.86
11.63
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.25
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.46
0.23
-0.06
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.05
-0.12
-0.03
Working capital
-0.6
0.03
-0.02
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
932.04
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-374.37
-31.05
12.97
-3.83
EBIT growth
517.69
-449.77
-519.59
-90
Net profit growth
496.14
-194.92
-675.38
-74.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0.7
1.49
1.5
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.7
1.49
1.5
0.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.83
0.64
0.62
0.62
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
G N Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Asha Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilky Sanghal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raghunath International Ltd
Summary
Raghunath International Ltd. (RIL) was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets. The Company is presently engaged into the business of real estate development.Due to ban imposed during 2003 on Pan Masala, Gutkha and allied products on certain states particularly in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, UP and Bihar the business has effected. The Company has taken necessary steps to diversify its business into Real Estate.
