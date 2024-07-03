Summary

Raghunath International Ltd. (RIL) was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets. The Company is presently engaged into the business of real estate development.Due to ban imposed during 2003 on Pan Masala, Gutkha and allied products on certain states particularly in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, UP and Bihar the business has effected. The Company has taken necessary steps to diversify its business into Real Estate.

