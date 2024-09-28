|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting of Raghunath International Limited held on 27th September, 2024. E-Voting & Scrutinizers Report of 30th Annual General Meeting of Raghunath International Limited held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Clarification on delayed submission of Proceeding 0f 30th AGM & File Revised outcome of 30th AGM of Raghunath International Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
