Raghunath International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0.7
1.49
1.5
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.7
1.49
1.5
0.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.47
0.51
0.37
0.4
Total Income
0.61
1.17
2
1.87
0.55
Total Expenditure
0.49
0.43
0.51
0.54
0.35
PBIDT
0.13
0.74
1.49
1.33
0.2
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.13
0.74
1.49
1.33
0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.23
0.39
0.3
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
0.51
1.1
1.02
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.13
0.58
1.14
1.34
0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
0.58
1.14
1.34
0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
1.15
2.29
2.67
1.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
Public Shareholding (%)
58.79
58.79
58.79
58.79
58.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
PBIDTM(%)
0
105.71
100
88.66
133.33
PBDTM(%)
0
105.71
100
88.66
133.33
PATM(%)
0
72.85
73.82
68
106.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.