|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
932.04
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-374.37
-31.05
12.97
-3.83
EBIT growth
517.69
-449.77
-519.59
-90
Net profit growth
118.04
-474.64
-675.38
-80.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
56.98
-214.35
0
0
EBIT margin
97.74
163.31
0
0
Net profit margin
106.8
505.54
0
0
RoCE
12.7
2.34
-0.71
0.16
RoNW
3.47
1.83
-0.51
0.08
RoA
3.47
1.81
-0.51
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.22
0.37
0
0.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.18
1.45
-0.4
0.05
Book value per share
24.63
21.43
18.61
19.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.49
5.27
0
53.71
P/CEPS
1.03
1.33
-9.52
69.66
P/B
0.13
0.09
0.2
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
0.95
3.01
-27.56
72.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.14
-21.45
187.36
-222.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.65
1,282.9
0
0
Inventory days
361.95
4,012.23
0
0
Creditor days
-8.5
-16
-8.09
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16,786
-20,082.52
256.05
-325.58
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.3
0.8
0.44
0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.86
-11.63
0
0
Employee costs
-15.38
-165.35
0
0
Other costs
-13.76
-137.37
0
0
No Record Found
