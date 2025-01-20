iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghunath International Ltd Key Ratios

16.14
(-0.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:43:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

932.04

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-374.37

-31.05

12.97

-3.83

EBIT growth

517.69

-449.77

-519.59

-90

Net profit growth

118.04

-474.64

-675.38

-80.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

56.98

-214.35

0

0

EBIT margin

97.74

163.31

0

0

Net profit margin

106.8

505.54

0

0

RoCE

12.7

2.34

-0.71

0.16

RoNW

3.47

1.83

-0.51

0.08

RoA

3.47

1.81

-0.51

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.22

0.37

0

0.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.18

1.45

-0.4

0.05

Book value per share

24.63

21.43

18.61

19.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.49

5.27

0

53.71

P/CEPS

1.03

1.33

-9.52

69.66

P/B

0.13

0.09

0.2

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

0.95

3.01

-27.56

72.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.14

-21.45

187.36

-222.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

120.65

1,282.9

0

0

Inventory days

361.95

4,012.23

0

0

Creditor days

-8.5

-16

-8.09

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-16,786

-20,082.52

256.05

-325.58

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.3

0.8

0.44

0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.86

-11.63

0

0

Employee costs

-15.38

-165.35

0

0

Other costs

-13.76

-137.37

0

0

