Raghunath International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.45
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.49

0.14

0

0

yoy growth (%)

932.04

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

13.86

11.63

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.25

-0.2

As % of sales

15.38

165.35

0

0

Other costs

-0.2

-0.19

-0.19

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.76

137.37

0

0

Operating profit

0.85

-0.31

-0.45

-0.39

OPM

56.98

-214.35

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-8.72

-1.18

0

-4.95

Other income

0.61

0.55

0.38

0.42

Profit before tax

1.46

0.23

-0.06

0.01

Taxes

-0.35

-0.05

-0.12

-0.03

Tax rate

-24.14

-21.45

187.36

-222.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.11

0.18

-0.19

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.05

Net profit

1.1

0.18

-0.19

0.03

yoy growth (%)

496.14

-194.92

-675.38

-74.63

NPM

73.99

128.09

0

0

