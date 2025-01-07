Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.49
0.14
0
0
yoy growth (%)
932.04
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
13.86
11.63
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.25
-0.2
As % of sales
15.38
165.35
0
0
Other costs
-0.2
-0.19
-0.19
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.76
137.37
0
0
Operating profit
0.85
-0.31
-0.45
-0.39
OPM
56.98
-214.35
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-8.72
-1.18
0
-4.95
Other income
0.61
0.55
0.38
0.42
Profit before tax
1.46
0.23
-0.06
0.01
Taxes
-0.35
-0.05
-0.12
-0.03
Tax rate
-24.14
-21.45
187.36
-222.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
0.18
-0.19
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.05
Net profit
1.1
0.18
-0.19
0.03
yoy growth (%)
496.14
-194.92
-675.38
-74.63
NPM
73.99
128.09
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.