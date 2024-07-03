Raghunath International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
-0.25
0.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
-0.25
0.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.86
0.24
0.22
0.47
0.07
Total Income
2.86
0.24
0.22
0.22
0.32
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.15
0.11
0.13
0.23
PBIDT
2.71
0.09
0.11
0.1
0.08
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.71
0.09
0.11
0.1
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.7
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
2
0.07
0.08
0.07
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.03
0.1
0
0.1
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.03
0.1
0
0.1
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.05
0.2
0
0.2
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
29,39,431
Public Shareholding (%)
58.79
58.79
58.79
58.79
58.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
20,60,769
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-40
32
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-40
32
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-28
12
