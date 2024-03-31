TO THE MEMBERS OF RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Raghunath International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

(a) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024,

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income, of the loss and including other

Comprehensive Income for the year ended on that date,

(c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and

(d) in the case of Statement of Change in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

1) We refer Note No. 11 under other notes in Notes to Accounts annexed with the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 wherein the total outstanding debtors for the year ended March 31, 2024 amounting to Rs.21.47 lakhs which are due for more than six months and no provision has been made for the same in the Books of Accounts.

In view of the above our report is modified to the extent of Rs. 21.47 lakhs.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the IndAS Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIsCode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Auditor Matter Auditors Response 1. Contingent Liabilities Principal Audit Procedures The Company operates across a large number of jurisdictions and is subject to a number of legal, regulatory and tax cases. That the total amount of contingent liability estimated for the company amounts to Rs. 2.61 Croresplus interest thereon which is pending adjudication. We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant controls and assessed how the Company monitors l egal, tax and regulatory developments and their assessment of the potential impact on the Company. Managements disclosures with regards to contingent liabilities are presented in note 3(iv), 39 and 44(ii) to the standalone financial statements. We duly considered the summary of litigation matters provided by the Companys Legal Counsel Team and discussed each of the material cases noted in the report to determine the Companys assessment of the likelihood and magnitude of any liability that may arise. We have reviewed the reports from the audit committee and obtained legal confirmation, wherever applicable, and held discussions regarding the material cases with themembers of the audit committee and their management. We have obtained wherever applicable, external legal or regulatory advice sought by the Company and reviewed related correspondence and minutes of executive meetings. In light of the above, we have assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

a) Balance of Debtors, Creditors, Advances & Loans as on March 31, 2024 are subject to confirmation and reconciliation consequential effect (if any) on the financial statement remains unascertained.

b) The inventory has been physically verified by the management and it being a technical matter we are unable to comment upon the quantity, pricing and method being used for valuation of the Inventory and have relied upon the value and quantity certified by the management.

c) We are unable to comment if the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management in the said period. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the existence and method being used for valuation of the fixed assetssince no physical verification report produced to us and nor the method of verification was produced.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above emphasis.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone IndASFinancial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone IndASFinancialStatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-"A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except as reported.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone IndASFinancial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended, except IndAS 109 referred above in our qualified opinion.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Group and operating of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company haspending litigations, which may have impact on its financial position in its standalone IndASfinancial statement as of March 31, 2024 (Refer to Point No. 39 of the "Notes to Accounts");

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts and

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the account, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.(Refer Note 36(b)(i) to the Standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the account, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;(Refer Note 36(b)(j) to the Standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

vi. The accompanying standalone financial statement and based on our explanation which include test check, the company in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023 has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated through out the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no material dues of duty of Customs, cess and GST, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute as on 31.03.2024, except the details given below.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid all undisputed dues of excise duty. However, the following are the particulars of disputed dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise duty, Custom Duty and cess:

Name of Shares Nature of The Dues Amount (Rupees in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax Rs.196.28 Lakh (Demand raised by Income Tax Department for the A. Y. 2005-2006) Assessment Year 2005-2006 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), New Delhi (The matter is sub-judiced)