Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
16.44
16.44
16.44
16.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.91
26.24
22.6
21.39
Net Worth
35.35
42.68
39.04
37.83
Minority Interest
Debt
19.01
17.42
23.13
27.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.36
60.1
62.17
65.31
Fixed Assets
13.15
13.67
13.96
14.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.13
30.13
31.43
31.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0.98
0.92
0.84
Networking Capital
10.01
15.08
15.49
18.07
Inventories
1.02
5.57
7.39
8.24
Inventory Days
19.93
64.19
86.04
98.45
Sundry Debtors
10.66
15.58
12.55
15.14
Debtor Days
208.29
179.56
146.13
180.9
Other Current Assets
1.4
2.07
2.22
2.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.89
-4.48
-4.54
-5.85
Creditor Days
17.39
51.63
52.86
69.89
Other Current Liabilities
-2.18
-3.66
-2.13
-2.4
Cash
0.09
0.25
0.37
0.19
Total Assets
54.36
60.11
62.17
65.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.