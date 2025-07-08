Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹0.97
Prev. Close₹0.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.97
Day's Low₹0.97
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
16.44
16.44
16.44
16.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.91
26.24
22.6
21.39
Net Worth
35.35
42.68
39.04
37.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
18.67
31.66
31.34
30.54
yoy growth (%)
-41.01
1.03
2.61
3.91
Raw materials
-16.38
-23.94
-22.9
-22
As % of sales
87.69
75.61
73.06
72.01
Employee costs
-1.67
-1.64
-1.66
-1.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-7.33
0.99
1.79
1.75
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.65
-0.74
-0.85
Tax paid
0
-0.96
-0.62
-0.3
Working capital
-4.89
-0.49
-1.34
-2.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.01
1.03
2.61
3.91
Op profit growth
-307.66
-19.26
-7.56
5.66
EBIT growth
-394.04
-27.65
-1.62
-2.3
Net profit growth
-300.51
201.32
-10.13
-9.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
400.38
484.79
433.85
391.17
335.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
400.38
484.79
433.85
391.17
335.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.86
0.77
0.61
2.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Raj Kumar Rathi
Independent Director
Anurag Yadav
Independent Director
Ashok Verma
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikunj Daga
D-12A Sector-9,
New Vijay Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201009
Tel: 91-0120-2840364-51
Website: http://www.rathitoner.com
Email: investor@rathitoner.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Incorporated in December, 1991 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business in July, 1992. Promoted by Rathi Ispat Ltd and Rathii Udyog Ltd headed by P.C. Rathi and Associates.The Company has ...
