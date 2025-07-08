iifl-logo
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0.97
(0.00%)
Jan 27, 2020|10:40:34 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.97
  • Day's High0.97
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.97
  • Day's Low0.97
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Apr-2025Mar-2025Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 11.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

16.44

16.44

16.44

16.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.91

26.24

22.6

21.39

Net Worth

35.35

42.68

39.04

37.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

18.67

31.66

31.34

30.54

yoy growth (%)

-41.01

1.03

2.61

3.91

Raw materials

-16.38

-23.94

-22.9

-22

As % of sales

87.69

75.61

73.06

72.01

Employee costs

-1.67

-1.64

-1.66

-1.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-7.33

0.99

1.79

1.75

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.65

-0.74

-0.85

Tax paid

0

-0.96

-0.62

-0.3

Working capital

-4.89

-0.49

-1.34

-2.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.01

1.03

2.61

3.91

Op profit growth

-307.66

-19.26

-7.56

5.66

EBIT growth

-394.04

-27.65

-1.62

-2.3

Net profit growth

-300.51

201.32

-10.13

-9.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

400.38

484.79

433.85

391.17

335.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

400.38

484.79

433.85

391.17

335.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.86

0.77

0.61

2.15

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Raj Kumar Rathi

Independent Director

Anurag Yadav

Independent Director

Ashok Verma

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikunj Daga

Registered Office

D-12A Sector-9,

New Vijay Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 201009

Tel: 91-0120-2840364-51

Website: http://www.rathitoner.com

Email: investor@rathitoner.com

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

Incorporated in December, 1991 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business in July, 1992. Promoted by Rathi Ispat Ltd and Rathii Udyog Ltd headed by P.C. Rathi and Associates.The Company has ...
Reports by Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd is ₹1.59 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.10 as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the CAGR of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd?

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -40.92%, 3 Years at -62.33%, 1 Year at -76.90%, 6 Month at -39.75%, 3 Month at -9.35% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 87.91 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 11.72 %

