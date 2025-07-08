Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Summary

Incorporated in December, 1991 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business in July, 1992. Promoted by Rathi Ispat Ltd and Rathii Udyog Ltd headed by P.C. Rathi and Associates.The Company has an agreement with Raven Industries Inc. USA for grant of technical know-how.A project for the manufacture of toners and developers for reprographic purpose with an installed capacity of 330 TPA and 160 TPA respectively. Toners and developers are photo sensitive organic chemicals used in plane papers copiers to get imprints. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs.1430 lakhs was to be met by equity capital of Rs.1156 lakhs, Rs.700 lakhs on rupee term loan from IDBI and Rs.15 lakhs as State subsidy. The plant started its commercial production in July, 1995.During the year 1999-2000, the company has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9002 Certification of international repute for its quality managment systems. However in view of total erosion of its net worth, the company has been declared sick by the BIFR and has appointed IDBI as its operating agency.With the inroduction of Laser Toner and improved quality of other toners, the company would improve upon its performance in the comming years.