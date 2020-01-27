Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.01
1.03
-93.53
11.74
Op profit growth
-307.66
-19.26
-91.34
25.36
EBIT growth
-394.04
-27.65
-91.53
23.88
Net profit growth
278.16
-315.53
-30.74
19.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.22
9.15
11.45
8.55
EBIT margin
-35.52
7.12
9.95
7.6
Net profit margin
-256.7
-40.03
18.76
1.75
RoCE
-13.05
1.14
0.99
12.37
RoNW
-36.74
-3.69
1.3
1.99
RoA
-23.57
-1.6
0.46
0.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.22
5.94
8.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-29.56
-8.11
3.12
1.83
Book value per share
5.25
34.43
70.04
67.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
8.1
1.48
0.97
P/CEPS
-0.37
-2.21
2.81
4.39
P/B
2.09
0.52
0.12
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-6.17
16.03
41.55
3.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-96.82
-35.02
-31.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
256.36
995.95
1,765.65
99.68
Inventory days
64.38
165.15
284.75
22.04
Creditor days
-39.67
-57.21
-152.93
-16.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9.56
-1.79
-2.35
-2.16
Net debt / equity
2.18
0.3
1.26
1.31
Net debt / op. profit
-3.14
5.92
40.71
3.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.69
-75.61
-73.06
-85.43
Employee costs
-8.96
-5.2
-5.3
-0.8
Other costs
-35.55
-10.02
-10.16
-5.19
