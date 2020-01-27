Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-7.33
0.99
1.79
1.75
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.65
-0.74
-0.85
Tax paid
0
-0.96
-0.62
-0.3
Working capital
-4.89
-0.49
-1.34
-2.51
Other operating items
Operating
-12.86
-1.11
-0.92
-1.91
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.05
0.1
-0.35
Free cash flow
-12.79
-1.06
-0.82
-2.26
Equity raised
52.47
45.18
42.77
40.31
Investing
0
-1.3
-0.19
0
Financing
21.63
25.55
33.71
40.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.3
68.36
75.46
78.95
