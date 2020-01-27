Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
18.67
31.66
31.34
30.54
yoy growth (%)
-41.01
1.03
2.61
3.91
Raw materials
-16.38
-23.94
-22.9
-22
As % of sales
87.69
75.61
73.06
72.01
Employee costs
-1.67
-1.64
-1.66
-1.6
As % of sales
8.96
5.2
5.3
5.26
Other costs
-6.64
-3.17
-3.18
-3.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.55
10.02
10.16
10
Operating profit
-6.01
2.89
3.59
3.88
OPM
-32.22
9.15
11.45
12.71
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.65
-0.74
-0.85
Interest expense
-0.69
-1.25
-1.32
-1.41
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.27
0.14
Profit before tax
-7.33
0.99
1.79
1.75
Taxes
0
-0.96
-0.62
-0.3
Tax rate
0
-96.82
-35.02
-17.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.33
0.03
1.16
1.45
Exceptional items
0
3.62
0.04
-0.1
Net profit
-7.32
3.65
1.21
1.34
yoy growth (%)
-300.51
201.32
-10.13
-9.65
NPM
-39.2
11.53
3.86
4.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.