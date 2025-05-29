|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2025
|21 Apr 2025
|Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 , to consider and approve: 1) Reduction/Cancellation of existing Equity Share capital of the company as on the Record Date i.e. March 21, 2025. 2) Issuance and allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential basis, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT vide its order dated July 27, 2023. Board Meeting outcome for allotment of shares and reduction of capital pursuant to the approved resolution plan dated July 27, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2025
|18 Mar 2025
|Outcome of Monitoring Committee Meeting.
