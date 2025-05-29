iifl-logo
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 27, 2020|10:40:34 AM

Rathi Graphic CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202523 May 2025
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202521 Apr 2025
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 , to consider and approve: 1) Reduction/Cancellation of existing Equity Share capital of the company as on the Record Date i.e. March 21, 2025. 2) Issuance and allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential basis, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT vide its order dated July 27, 2023. Board Meeting outcome for allotment of shares and reduction of capital pursuant to the approved resolution plan dated July 27, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2025)
Board Meeting4 Mar 202518 Mar 2025
Outcome of Monitoring Committee Meeting.

