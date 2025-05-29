Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 , to consider and approve: 1) Reduction/Cancellation of existing Equity Share capital of the company as on the Record Date i.e. March 21, 2025. 2) Issuance and allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential basis, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT vide its order dated July 27, 2023. Board Meeting outcome for allotment of shares and reduction of capital pursuant to the approved resolution plan dated July 27, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2025)