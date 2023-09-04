|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2023
|15 Sep 2023
|26 Sep 2023
|This is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of Refex Industries Limited will remain closed from Friday September 15 2023 to Tuesday September 26 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 21st AGM and Dividend. Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.09.2023)
